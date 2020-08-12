Sources have suggested that the NCAA has interest in potentially overturning this dead period later this fall, but as of now, the majority of Football Bowl Subdivision coaches believe it's best to continue focusing on their teams.

"The Council took feedback from coaching associations in making its decision, and most coaching groups recommended the extension through at least Sept. 30," read the NCAA's press release. "The full Council will consider the dead period again in September."

The NCAA announced Wednesday evening that it has once again extended the recruiting dead period, this time through September 30. Unlike previous extensions, however, the NCAA admitted that this decision came after speaking with multiple coaching associations.

During a dead period, coaches are allowed to still speak with prospective student-athletes electronically - including text messages, over the phone, email and video conference - but no on- or off-campus contact is allowed. Coaches are also not allowed to perform in-person evaluations.

Earlier this year, the NCAA also announced that coaches were temporarily allowed unlimited phone and video calls with prospects. Under the normal dead period rules, coaches were limited in how many times they could contact a prospect in a given week.

So, how does this impact some of Penn State's top prospects? That'll only become more clear with time, but it does feel as if a few of Penn State's top prospects may be getting closer to an announcement. Last week, I placed a FutureCast for offensive lineman Diego Pounds. The North Carolina resident is getting closer to a decision, although he hasn't yet set a time. Like so many other players, he wanted to take more visits this season. This announcement should all but assure that he makes a commitment sooner than later.

Of course, Rivals100 offensive lineman Nolan Rucci is also still undecided. The Lititz, Pa., prospect has repeatedly said that he wants to take more visits, but it also feels as if he's down to Penn State and Wisconsin. His father, Todd, told Blue White Illustrated Wednesday night that the family has to discuss this latest development, adding that he and Nolan are currently just focused on the upcoming high school season.

Another player that could be interesting to watch is Pittsburgh prospect Derrick Davis. The Rivals100 safety is believed to be leaning towards the Nittany Lions currently. He also hinted recently that he could be getting closer to a decision.

“Hopefully a commitment could be coming soon," Davis said. "I've never been the type to really rush the process. I'm kind of going off our state to see if we're going to have a season. Hopefully we do but if we don't I could be enrolling pretty early.”