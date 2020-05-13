During a dead period, coaches are allowed to still speak with prospective student-athletes electronically - including text messages, over the phone, email and video conference - but no on- or off-campus contact is allowed. Coaches are also not allowed to begin in-person evaluations. That was particularly notable for May, as football's spring evaluation period ran from April 15 to May 31.

The NCAA's Division I Council Coordination Committee announced Wednesday that it had extended the current recruiting dead period through June 30. The committee also wrote in the release that it will review the dead period dates again on May 27, adding that it could still possibly extend the period even further.

Earlier this week, the NCAA also announced that coaches were now allowed unlimited phone and video calls with prospects. Under the previous dead period rules, coaches were limited in how many times they could contact a prospect in a given week.



While this decision was not at all a surprise, it comes at an interesting juncture in the Football Bowl Subdivision recruiting calendar. The original calendar for 2020 was supposed to see all in-person recruiting stop between June 22 - July 24. On-campus visits could then take place for one week, July 25 - 31, before being shutdown again for preseason. Official visits for Class of 2021 prospects were supposed to stop on June 21 and not being again until the season began.

Moving forward, it's unclear if the NCAA will rewrite its FBS recruiting calendar to allow visits later this summer, but sources have indicated to Blue White Illustrated that many coaches wouldn't be in favor of allowing visits in July or August. That's because many are still hoping to get their current players back on campus sometime after they July 4th holiday. If that takes place, coaches want to put as much focus as possible on gearing up for the current season after missing out on spring practice.

In regards to Penn State's efforts on the recruiting trail, this decision should help speed up commitments for a few of the staff's top targets. Tight end Moliki Matavao has already admitted that he'll announce rather than wait. Other's haven't publicly admitted that, but those close to Penn State's program believe this extension will force many of the staff's top prospects to seriously consider making a commitment now that visits won't be allowed in June.

Penn State had previously set a few official visits for June, just in case the NCAA had allowed them. Offensive linemen Matt Wykoff and Caleb Johnson were both hoping to visit next month, as was tight end Jack Pugh.

