NCAA expected to extend recruiting dead period
According to reports, the NCAA is once again planning to extend the dead period, this time until spring 2021
CBSSports.com reporter Dennis Dodd reported Wednesday evening that the NCAA Football Oversight Committee is planning to recommend another lengthy extension to the recruiting dead period.
Back on Sept. 16, the NCAA announced that no on- or off-campus recruiting visits would be allowed through the end of the 2020 calendar year. Recruits, especially those in the Class of 2021, were left hoping that they'd be able to squeeze in a few visits come January, but now that also appears unlikely, as the dead period is expected to be extended another three-and-a-half months to April 15, 2021.
During a dead period, coaches are allowed to still speak with prospective student-athletes electronically - including text messages, over the phone, email and video conference - but no on- or off-campus contact is allowed. That includes unofficial and official visits to campus. Coaches are also not allowed to perform in-person evaluations, meaning all evaluations have to be based off film.
Earlier this year, the NCAA also announced that coaches were temporarily allowed unlimited phone and video calls with prospects in the 2021 class. Under the normal dead period rules, coaches were limited in how many times they could contact a prospect in a given week.
Penn State recently extended offers to multiple prospects in the Class of 2021, including defensive ends Gharin Stansbury and Keith Cooper. The Nittany Lions also offered offensive lineman Austin Uke on Wednesday.
