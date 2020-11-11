According to reports, the NCAA is once again planning to extend the dead period, this time until spring 2021

CBSSports.com reporter Dennis Dodd reported Wednesday evening that the NCAA Football Oversight Committee is planning to recommend another lengthy extension to the recruiting dead period. Back on Sept. 16, the NCAA announced that no on- or off-campus recruiting visits would be allowed through the end of the 2020 calendar year. Recruits, especially those in the Class of 2021, were left hoping that they'd be able to squeeze in a few visits come January, but now that also appears unlikely, as the dead period is expected to be extended another three-and-a-half months to April 15, 2021.

The NCAA enacted a dead period nine months ago in March (Associated Press)