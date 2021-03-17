Aaron Brooks, the top seed at 184 pounds in the NCAA Championships which begin Thursday, will wrestle for his first national crown after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped him from and everyone else from competing last season.

In the weeks days leading up, though, Brooks has tried not to dwell on what awaits him in St. Louis on Thursday. If he didn't find a way to distract his mind, he might have lost more than a little shuteye.

"It's a balance," Brooks said Friday. "You don't want to get too excited or think about it too much. If I'm thinking about the NCAA Tournament every night leading up, I might not sleep. So just doing my daily things and my daily routines and staying relaxed. The NCAA Tournament will come as long as I'm prepared, and I'll be excited for it when it gets here."

Well, it's just about time to get excited. The action begins Thursday at 11 a.m. with first round action on ESPNU.

Brooks is one of nine Penn State wrestlers who will compete this year, and the only top seeded Nittany Lion as PSU looks to win its fifth title in a row, facing stiff competition from an experienced Iowa team that most would consider the favorite.

Notably, Roman Bravo-Young and Nick Lee earned the second seed at 133 pounds and 141 pounds, respectively, while Carter Starocci received the No. 3 seed at 174.

Penn State entered last week's Big Ten Championships hopeful that it might qualify all 10 members of its lineup for NCAAs, but true freshman Beau Bartlett fell short at 149 pounds. Nittany Lions head coach Cael Sanderson had hoped Bartlett might snag a wild-card bid, but he didn't, and Penn State will take nine wrestlers to St. Louis rather than its full slate.

"I think this was a very challenging year for the seeding committee," Sanderson said. "Even [Thursday] we felt like Beau Bartlett should be in the national tournament. Somebody dropped out and he had better criteria except that somebody had a better win than him.

"But again, as long as everything's consistent, that's number one. You just want to see things fair across the board and there's a lot of people working hard to make that happen."

The full bracket for each weight class can be viewed, HERE.



