Penn State men's basketball's first NCAA Tournament game since 2011 will be played in front of essential personnel only due to coronavirus concerns.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it will hold March Madness as well as its other winter championships without spectators.

The full statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert reads as follows:

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

Penn State wrestling and Penn State men’s hockey are among the other Nittany Lion squads impacted.

Men’s hockey is slated to host the NCAA Regionals in Allentown, but won’t receive the same home-ice advantage it was counting on.

Additionally, Penn State announced it will limit attendance to sporting events on campus to essential personnel only until April 3.

