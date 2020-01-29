Other opportunities existed for Nazareth High School defensive end Jake Wilson. The Allentown Morning-Call's 2019 defensive player of the year reportedly had his choice between Cornell, Fordham, Brown, Yale, Army, and Lafayette, among others. This week, he picked Penn State as a preferred walk-on, announcing his decision via statement on Twitter. "After much years of work, stress, setback, achievement and memories, I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at The Penn State University! I would like to thank my family, my coaches, and everyone else who has supported me or played a part in this process. I have finally achieved one of my biggest goals."

I am honored to announce I have committed to The Penn State University to continue my football and academic career #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Alkyo3IDIp — Jake Wilson (@wjake17) January 29, 2020

As a senior this fall, Wilson racked up 117 tackles, 18 sacks and 39 tackles for a loss. The outstanding effort amounted to something of a comeback for Wilson, who was limited during his junior year with a leg injury. Reported as a fractured left fibula, Wilson was forced out of action for six games and wasn't quite the same upon his return. Returning at full force for the 2019 season, that all changed.