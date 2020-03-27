Paul Meyerberg of USA Today asked Franklin a version of it Wednesday during the head coach’s video conference with the media, acknowledging the lack of a traditional spring conditioning program, traditional spring practices, and an undetermined permitted return to campus. “At what very general point… do you believe that you’d have to have your team back on campus to be reasonably and comfortably prepared to begin the season as scheduled?” Meyerberg said.

The question is, working under the premise of a still-planned Sept. 5 start to the season, how much time would be necessary to be ready?

Said Herbstreit, ”You don't all of the sudden come up with something in July or August and say, 'Okay, we're good to go' and turn 'em loose!"

Rather, Herbstreit touched on the build-up necessary to have a football season, bringing a tighter deadline than a Sept. 5 home-opener against Kent State into sharper focus.

But his comments to ESPN radio late Thursday, as reported by TMZ Sports , built on a topic tackled by James Franklin Wednesday. Saying he’d be “shocked” to have football at the NFL or college level in the fall, the TV analyst and personality’s comments weren’t notable for the opinion expressed.

But, he added, it is something that is being discussed intensely within the Penn State football program and the athletic department as a whole. Rounding up the program’s sports science expert, Josh Nelson, his coaching staff, the strength staff, and the training staff, for feedback, Franklin has also sought out a dialogue with Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour.

“Is it 30 days? Is it 45 days? Is it 60 days? Is it 90 days? What is needed to make sure that we're going to be in good shape, that the players are going to be able to protect themselves and be able to go out and compete at a high level? And what does that look like?” Franklin asked. “Literally, we just started that discussion (Tuesday), me and the athletic director had another discussion this morning with my staff. I have my opinion.”

Constantly in search of as many data points and relevant opinions as possible in creating a baseline from which to work, Franklin continued saying that all of it is important to understand the situation at hand.

“I wanted to hear what my strength staff thinks. I want to hear what my coaching staff thinks. The coordinators, and what they need from a time standpoint as well, offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinator, as well as the strength staff, and as well as our training staff,” Franklin said. “Because, a lot of this, we're talking about injury prevention as well. So I wish I had a specific answer for you, but we just started talking about that.”

As Penn State basketball coach Patrick Chambers alluded to in his teleconference with the media last week, the next important date for Penn State on the calendar, as scheduled, is the June 29 start to the second six-week summer session. The date at which Penn State football would welcome the remainder of its Class of 2020, another 16 players joining the 11 midsemester enrollees that began in January, it would leave another few weeks before a tentative late-July start to preseason camp.

Understanding the fluidity of the situation and the opaque timeline at hand due to the constantly developing COVID-19 pandemic, Franklin said that preliminary discussions have been to model out a variety of possible scenarios.

“We had already worked on about six different models. So if we were able to get back in a month, if we're able to get back in six weeks, if we were able to get back in two months, if we're able to get back... whatever the time period was, we started kind of breaking it out,” Franklin said. “What's this gonna look like for us a football perspective?

“I talked to the staff about it this morning. We usually get vacation time in the summer, I told the staff, I had a conversation with my wife, you probably need to have a conversation with your wife and start to prepare your family. There's a chance that we won't get any vacation time this summer because everything is just gonna be bumped back.”

Noting the different proposals that are already being considered on the NCAA, national level, “whether it’s a longer camp, whether it’s extra hours during the summer that we’re able to work with them, there’s a lot of proposals,” Franklin ultimately landed in the same place as many other topics.

Without the clarity of even a loose timeline, the Nittany Lions will continue to plan for a wide variety of scenarios.

“Right now, it's hard to even tell because we don't know how long we're going to be in this scenario,” Franklin said. “So it's challenging.

“There's a lot of things to work through and I wish I had a specific answer for you, but we're literally just starting to really dig deep on that one.”