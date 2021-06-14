Top Class of '22 center prospect posts Penn State visit pics
Penn State men's basketball hosted Dereck Lively, the No. 14-ranked prospect in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals, for an afternoon visit to campus Monday. How'd it go?
Lively posted a series of three pictures to his Instagram account Monday evening with the caption "Hometown Hero" and the hashtag #notcommitted.
INSIDE THE DEN: Dereck Lively visit instant impressions
INSIDE THE DEN: Insider details on Dereck Lively's Penn State unofficial visit
RELATED: Nittany Lions hosting elite Class of 2022 center
Lively recently completed an official visit to North Carolina, with official visits still on tap for Kentucky later this week (June 18-20) and Duke later this month (June 29).
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook