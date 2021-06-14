 Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Top Class of 2022 prospect posts pics from afternoon Penn State visit
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-14 21:16:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top Class of '22 center prospect posts Penn State visit pics

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 16th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

Penn State men's basketball hosted Dereck Lively, the No. 14-ranked prospect in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals, for an afternoon visit to campus Monday. How'd it go? 

Lively posted a series of three pictures to his Instagram account Monday evening with the caption "Hometown Hero" and the hashtag #notcommitted.

(Credit: Dereck Lively Instagram)
(Credit: Dereck Lively Instagram)
(Credit: Dereck Lively Instagram)
(Credit: Dereck Lively Instagram)
(Credit: Dereck Lively Instagram)
(Credit: Dereck Lively Instagram)

INSIDE THE DEN: Dereck Lively visit instant impressions

INSIDE THE DEN: Insider details on Dereck Lively's Penn State unofficial visit

RELATED: Nittany Lions hosting elite Class of 2022 center

Lively recently completed an official visit to North Carolina, with official visits still on tap for Kentucky later this week (June 18-20) and Duke later this month (June 29).

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}