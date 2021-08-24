Nate, T-Frank discuss confidence in Penn State roster: BWI Daily

Following up on Monday's show, host Thomas Frank Carr brings in other experts to give their confidence in the Penn State Nittany Lion football roster by position in a series called "Confidence Factor".

T-Frank and senior editor Nate Bauer discuss each positional group and how confident they are that they'll play up to their level of expectation.

Here is T-Frank's chart for what each number means.

CONFIDENCE FACTOR CHART

50 or Below: Barely holding their own on the field to actively hurting the team

60-69: A position with some good plays and players but mostly a support member of the team

70-79: A group that can produce a mid-tier All-Big 10 candidate.

80-89: A group with a surefire All-Big 10 selection and most likely a first-team conference player with the production to match.

90+: All-American consideration, national awards candidate.

They go through the roster to determine where they feel good, or unsure about the unit that Penn State is fielding.