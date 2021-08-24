Nate, T-Frank discuss confidence in Penn State roster: BWI Daily
Following up on Monday's show, host Thomas Frank Carr brings in other experts to give their confidence in the Penn State Nittany Lion football roster by position in a series called "Confidence Factor".
T-Frank and senior editor Nate Bauer discuss each positional group and how confident they are that they'll play up to their level of expectation.
Here is T-Frank's chart for what each number means.
CONFIDENCE FACTOR CHART
50 or Below: Barely holding their own on the field to actively hurting the team
60-69: A position with some good plays and players but mostly a support member of the team
70-79: A group that can produce a mid-tier All-Big 10 candidate.
80-89: A group with a surefire All-Big 10 selection and most likely a first-team conference player with the production to match.
90+: All-American consideration, national awards candidate.
They go through the roster to determine where they feel good, or unsure about the unit that Penn State is fielding.
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. We've also been added to Apple recently! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
