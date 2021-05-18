Narrowing focus, Ford determined to translate small improvements to field

Devyn Ford’s offseason checklist wasn’t massive. Ascending into a feature role in the Nittany Lions’ offense at the start of the 2020 season as a matter of necessity, presumed starters Journey Brown and Noah Cain both lost to ailments, the sophomore finished third on the team in carries and rushing yards despite playing only six games. At 45.67 yards per outing, the effort finished second only to true freshman Keyvone Lee, whose four rushing scores barely edged Ford’s three. So when reflecting on the improvements he set out to make between the December finish of the Nittany Lions’ slate and the resumption of games in September, Ford narrowed his focus considerably. “I feel like I just improved on the little things, just going into meetings and taking more notes, more carefully, coming into the facility when you need to, getting in that extra work, eating better and stuff like that,” Ford said this spring. “Just keep playing ball and being me. Just keep piecing the things together. If you just keep working on the little things and just keep putting them together, keep putting different parts of your game together to become the best person possible. The best player on the field, this person in the classroom, the best man.”

Ford hopes to see his daily commitments to the game and personal improvement pay off this season. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)



Certainly, in two seasons on Penn State’s campus, Ford has the experience to draw from as he gears up for an important junior season in the program. Able to make an immediate impression as Penn State’s fourth tailback in his debut season in 2019, Ford finished with 52 carries for 294 yards and three touchdowns in the limited role. Highlighted by an 81-yard touchdown run, the effort left Ford with a respectable 69.9 PFF College rushing grade for the season behind Brown’s 82.2 and Cain’s 81.0 among the Nittany Lions’ running backs. Determined to continue that trajectory into the 2020 season, Ford’s perspective quickly changed up a career-ending heart condition diagnosis to Brown and Cain’s first-series, season-ending foot injury sustained at Indiana in October. The only viable option for the Nittany Lions at the moment at the position given the complete inexperience rounding out the rest of the room, Ford finished with 20 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown against the Hoosiers, but the fourth-quarter score proved to be a challenging moment from which to grow. Managing to steady himself from the moment, Ford would produce his best performance of the season with 66 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries at Nebraska, then returned from a death in the family with 65 yards and a score on 11 carries at Rutgers in December. All the while, Ford helped usher along the progression of Lee and fellow true freshman Caziah Holmes, each of whom steadily saw their roles expand in the Lions’ shorthanded running backs room. With that onus, Ford said, came an opportunity to expand his knowledge and perspective toward the game, which has carried through into the offseason. “I kind of learned to be a leader, try to lead the room as much and as best as you can,” Ford said. “I understand situations a lot more and just understand everyone in the offense. Being in that role, you got to be able to take everything full speed, fast-paced. It's nice to have that role and be in that role sometimes and take care of that, because it just opens up the doors for the younger guys too, to see you in that position, now they can do that too.”