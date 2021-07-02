Name, Image and Likeness: Where to find your favorite Nittany Lions

New relaxed rules permitting NCAA athletes to use their names, images and likenesses for profit began Thursday with the calendar's flip into the month of July. Nationally, the flood gates opening meant marketing deals being announced on giant billboards in Times Square, personal brand and logo reveals for popular athletes already primed to take advantage of the rules, and maybe the startling revelation for some that an LSU gymnast might be the most popular student-athlete in all of college athletics. At Penn State, meanwhile, the day meant the introduction of the athletic department's STATEment plan emphasizing an educational, entrepreneurial spirit, and the early trickle of Nittany Lions seeking out sponsorship opportunities. The question, of course, is what's coming next? There are practical applications that are going to come to the forefront in the coming days and weeks as players feel out viable opportunities and athletic departments navigate dealing with the newfound freedom players are permitted. Yes, car dealership partnerships, the occasional commercial, and podcast and YouTube licensing opportunities are all likely to come from this and involve Penn State student-athletes in the immediate and longterm future. But, some smaller, more individual opportunities are going to be there that are likely to engage fans with their favorite players that I'm predicting will generate a broader impact than what's currently understood:

The Players Trunk offers player-specific, team-issued gear.

The Players Trunk

This is, in my mind, the type of opportunity that is going to be one of the most appealing to the broadest base of current student-athletes. Now, from the top, there's an acknowledgment that the use of institution logos for NIL use is impermissible. But the early returns from Penn State are that no one is yet standing in the way of this type of opportunity, which should and will be enticing to a range of players. Again, we're not talking about thousands of dollars here or exclusive brand partnerships. But the confluence of two factors makes this a no-brainer in many ways: 1) Players are bombarded with gear. It's one of the selling points through the recruiting process. 2) There is an undeniable market for "official" gear within the fan experience. Certainly, game-worn jerseys and equipment is big for collectors as show pieces, but some of the team-specific gear that isn't sold by Nike through typical channels also has big value. Who wouldn't want to show up at the next tailgate in an "Iron Lions" t-shirt not sold anywhere else? It doesn't matter necessarily who the player is - though grabbing the gear of someone to whom you have an affinity, maybe even more so from the freshman and sophomore classes before their collegiate careers really take off - the relatively meager mark-up will be worth the premium for fans and, for players already flush with t-shirts and shorts that normally end up in the closets of friends and families, now an opportunity exists to earn some spending money from the haul. Right now, the site is limited to the gear of former players. Expect that to change in the very near future.

Sean Clifford is the first current Nittany Lion to be featured on Cameo (Sean Clifford/Cameo)

Cameo

Sean Clifford is, at present, the only current Nittany Lion we could find on the video greeting service, but Penn State is well represented on the site by other former athletes happy to send a video message for a fee. Yetur Gross-Matos, Lamont Wade, Micah Parsons, Trace McSorley, Jason Cabinda, Mike Gesicki and others are all available on the app, ranging from $49 for Cabinda to $200 for a message from Parsons. No doubt, Clifford is the first and will absolutely not be the last current Penn Stater to featured on this easy, no-stress service. Surely, some players will find themselves more personable and marketable than others in providing their messages (there are, after all, user reviews), but again, the lure boils down to the "personal" interaction that the service provides. Among the passionate fan base that Penn State football has - this very site a direct reflection of that enthusiasm - the ease of use for both the player and the customer makes this a more flexible, less time-intensive chance to create a memorable, savable interaction for fans from their favorite players.



Yoke pairs players and fans to play video games together in real-time. (Yoke Gaming)

Yoke