Multiple St. John's College High prospects will visit this week

WR Rakin Jarrett and CB Luke Hill camped with the staff last summer.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State will host two of its top targets in the Class of 2020 later this week in WR Rakim Jarrett and his St. John’s College High teammate, CB Luke Hill.Back in April, both Hill and Jarrett made...

