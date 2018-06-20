Multiple St. John's College High prospects will visit this week
Penn State will host two of its top targets in the Class of 2020 later this week in WR Rakim Jarrett and his St. John’s College High teammate, CB Luke Hill.Back in April, both Hill and Jarrett made...
