Now that the July dead period has been extended from two weeks to four, Penn State has moved up its annual Whiteout Camp to next Saturday, June 23. Just like in year’s past, the staff is set to get an up-close look at some of its most coveted prospects, including a few that have already committed, as CB Tyler Rudolph and OL Caedan Wallace both plan to camp next weekend.

Salisbury, Md., defensive tackle Dominic Bailey will also be in attendance. Already holding more than a dozen scholarship offers, the Class of 2020 prospect is already one of the region’s top defensive lineman. Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia are just a few of the schools that have already joined the Nittany Lions in offering. This will be his second trip to Happy Valley since the beginning of April.

Bailey isn’t the only elite defensive tackle expected, as St. John’s College High prospect Tre’ Williams is also planning to be on campus next weekend. However, as of now, it appears as if he’ll only visit and will not workout with Sean Spencer and the rest of the defensive staff. Still, just earning another visit from Williams - he attended the Blue-White Game - is notable. Already listed as a four-star prospect, he holds offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State, among others.

Williams will be joined by two other St. John’s prospects, as wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and cornerback Luke Hill also confirmed that they plan to be on campus, June 23-24. Like Williams, they don't plan to camp. Both players will be taking their third visit with the Nittany Lion coaching staff, as the pair travelled together to see the game against Indiana last September before returning for the Blue-White Game in April. Both Hill and Jarrett are expected to be part of the Rivals100 for the Class of 2020. That’ll be announced early next week.

Another 2020 prospect that will workout with the staff is OL Michael Carmody, from Mars, Pa. The 6-foot-6, 273 pound four-star visited Penn State back in April for the Blue-White Game. He just recently earned an offer from the staff a few weeks ago. Carmody holds 15 verbal scholarship offers, including Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He’s already visited two of those programs in Duke and Virginia Tech, while Maryland, Notre Dame and Ohio State have also earned visits.

Another player to keep an eye on is rising 2021 defensive end Jack Sawyer from Pickerington, Ohio. Back in March, the 6-foot-5, 220 pound sophomore took an unofficial visit with the staff to watch practice and left with good things to say about Spencer and the other defensive assistants. Like the prospects from St. John's College High, Sawyer will be on campus a few days next weekend, arriving Friday before camping with the staff the following day.

Sawyer has already earned 11 verbal scholarship offers. In addition to Penn State, he’s taken unofficial visits to Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, all of which have offered.