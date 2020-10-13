BlueWhiteIllustrated - 2021 & 2022 commits release highlight films

More and more future Nittany Lions are beginning to play with additional states approving competition. However, as of now, only a handful of those players have played more than a few games. Below are the most recent highlights and stats from some of Penn State's future players in both the 2021 and 2022 classes.

QB Beau Pribula has thrown for more than 800 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Liam Clifford

St. Xavier advanced to the regional quarterfinals in Ohio's Division I state playoffs this past weekend with a 49-13 win over Walnut Hills. The Bombers are now 5-2 on the year. Liam Clifford has now totaled 44 receptions for 717 yards, scoring 7 touchdowns. For his career at wide receiver, he's now up to 1,897 yards and 20 touchdowns. St. Xavier will face Archbishop Moeller for the second time this upcoming weekend. They defeated the Fighting Crusaders 43-14 during the regular season.

Kalen King

Cass Tech is 4-0 to start the season. Following a big win over Jaylen Reed and King High School (34-26) back on Sept. 19, the Technicians have outscored their next three opponents 134-7. On offense, Kalen King has contributed four touchdowns. He hasn't been thrown at much on defense, but has still totaled 10 tackles and 1 interception.

Kobe King

Cass Tech is 4-0 to start the season. Following a big win over Jaylen Reed and King High School (34-26) back on Sept. 19, the Technicians have outscored their next three opponents 134-7. Kobe King has played a big part in that success, totaling 39 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble on defense. He's also scored 4 touchdowns.

Beau Pribula

Through four games, Central York is undefeated. They've outscored opponents 206-3. Beau Pribula has completed 56 of 76 attempts for 824 yards. He's also thrown 15 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. Pribula is also making plays with his feet, rushing for 52 yards and 3 touchdowns. Central York has three games remaining against Northeastern, Dallastown and rival William Penn before the playoffs begin in November.

Kaden Saunders

Westerville South finished its regular season at 6-0. They actually only played five games, as their week six opponent forfeited. They then had a bye week this past Friday, so Kaden Saunders and his teammates will be playing their first game in three weeks Friday, Oct. 16, against Watkins Memorial. Through five games, Saunders totaled 29 receptions for 546 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also had 3 rushes for 51 yards. On special teams, he had 8 kick returns for 192 yards and a touchdown.

Holden Staes