Which names caught our attention from Penn State's spring roster release this week? We break down the movers among the Nittany Lions, here:

Quarterback Will Levis - 6-3/229 > 6-3/221 -8 Sean Clifford put on a couple of pounds since the end of the 2019 season, now up to 219 pounds, while redshirt freshmen signal-callers Michael Johnson Jr. and Ta’Quan Roberson put on three combined pounds between them. That makes Levis the only notable change in size on Penn State’s spring roster release, dropping eight pounds from his listed size of 6-3, 229 pounds to end the 2019 season. Still the biggest QB on Penn State’s roster, despite the weight change, Levis remains Clifford’s primary backup heading into the 2020 season.

Jahan Dotson put on nine pounds from his 2019 playing weight.

WR

Jahan Dotson - 5-11/175 > 5-11>184 +9 John Dunmore - 6-1/179 > 6-1/191 +12 James Franklin entered the 2019 season talking about Jahan Dotson’s confidence, his fluidity and excellent ball skills. His concern, as it had been upon Dotson’s arrival as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver with the Class of 2018, was a problematic lack of stature, even though it had already improved. “He still obviously can use time in the weight room to get more explosive and get bigger, but now I think he's strong enough and explosive enough to be an every-down Big Ten receiver,” Franklin said. “The exciting thing for him is I still think there's a lot more in the tank from a development standpoint with him. He's very, very confident. He's got a really good understanding.” That development appears to have taken hold for Dotson this winter. Boosting his weight from 175 pounds to 184 on the spring roster, Dotson doesn’t in any way represent a fulfillment of the vacancy left by 230-pound Justin Shorter, but it should be of obvious benefit for the 2020 season and the physicality of playing in the Big Ten. Along with John Dunmore’s weight gain, now at 191 pounds from his true freshman weight at 179, Penn State’s slight-of-stature receiving core is starting to make strides. Next up, true freshmen early enrollees KeAndre Lambert Smith (6-1, 184) and Jaden Dottin (6-2, 182).

RB Journey Brown - 5-11/206 > 5-11/216 Noah Cain - 5-10/206 > 5-10/223 +18 Journey Brown’s on-field evolution has already been obvious, but his weight room progress also earned the recent praise of strength coordinator Dwight Galt. “Journey is more old-fashioned. He's just been punching the clock every week, every month for now his almost three years here. So it's been much more methodical,” Galt said, contrasting Brown’s progress to that of Saquon Barkley. “I think he was benching 295 when he got here and he's at 395 now. And our goal was always 100 pounds, but here we got 100 pounds out of him and he hasn't even been here three years yet. So I think that his squat is over 500 pounds now, he was not a great squatter before, he didn't have the flexibility or the strength in his legs. So I think that just his patience, his consistency of him coming in every day and working hard, is really starting to pay the dividends for him.” That progress was reflected in a 10-pound weight increase for Brown, who now checks in at 5-11, 216 pounds. The other notable change at the position came for Noah Cain, who has reportedly added 18 pounds from his listed weight of 206 last fall. Already the falling-forward, four-minute back on Penn State’s roster before the weight increases, Cain is leaning into it even further.

Zack Kuntz at Penn State's recent winter workout session.

TE Zack Kuntz - 6-7/243 > 6-7/254 +11 Brenton Strange - 6-3/233 > 6-3/242 +9 Theo Johnson - 6-6/249 The progress for 6-foot-7 tight end Zack Kuntz, bulking up from 243 pounds to 254 this spring, is the biggest weight gain in the position group for the season ahead. But it really doesn’t tell the full story of his transformation. Arriving at Penn State in the Class of 2018 at 235 pounds, Kuntz has had a slow-but-steady transformation into a viable option at the position. Position coach Tyler Bowen highlighted the maturation process that Kuntz had already undergone before the start of the 2019 season, though it didn’t translate into production on the field with Pat Freiermuth and Nick Bowers leading the way. The question for Kuntz ahead of the 2020 season is whether or not he can put together the physical and mental gains that have taken place behind the scenes the past two years and turn them into production for Penn State’s offense.

OL Anthony Whigan - 6-4/301 > 6-4/320 +19 Michal Menet - 6-4/313 > 6-2/302 -11 Juice Scruggs - 6-3/285 > 6-3/297 +12 Mike Miranda - 6-3/295 > 6-3/301 +6 Des Holmes - 6-5/315 > 6-5/322 +7 Caedan Wallace - 6-5/333 > 6-5/337 The biggest mover for Penn State’s offensive line on the spring roster update is juco transfer Anthony Whigan, who put on a reported 19 pounds from his playing weight during the 2019 season. Now listed at 320 pounds, Whigan’s progression mirrors the conversation former offensive line coach Matt Limegrover told during the 2019 season. Noting that Will Fries’ rough outing in 2018 left the Nittany Lions thinking Whigan could potentially supplant one of the tackle spots, the ascendance of both Fries and Rasheed Walker kept Whigan largely on the sidelines as a redshirt. “When you recruit a guy, you're not 100% sure like at the time, we're recruiting Anthony Whigan, we're thinking okay he can be a tackle for us, we're not sure how Will is gonna respond coming off last season. We're not sure if this redshirt freshman is the guy that we can count on, play in and play out, or the guy who now is back up and playing 15-18 snaps for us, Des Holmes, if he's ready to take the next steps,” Limegrover said. “You do that and fortunately, all three of those things happened and Whig saw it and Anthony knows what he needs to do to improve. We talk about it all the time and he's got a great attitude about it. He just wants to play, so he's well aware of what he needs to do.” In the process of making those improvements physically, Whigan represents yet another possibility for an offensive line that continues to get bigger, with Caedan Wallace’s 337 pounds standing out the most.

Adisa Isaac saw action in 10 games as a true freshman last season.