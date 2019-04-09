“With team success comes your success, so as long as the team keeps growing and I keep contributing my part, and I keep trusting the process, I believe all my goals are going to come true,” Parsons told reporters Tuesday morning via teleconference. “Obviously, I want to be an All-American. I want to be the best linebacker in the country. But one step at a time and keep winning games and I think all of that is going to happen.”

An insatiable competitor and student of the game, the debut was just the beginning of a journey that he expects to include even more success in the near future. But as he’s come to appreciate this offseason, those individual goals are woven into the fabric of his expectations for the team as a whole.

All well and good, Parsons just would have liked to have been named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, too.

His 83 tackles led the Nittany Lion defense, adding 5.0 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles to his resume despite coming off the bench for all but one game. The effort was enough to garner Parsons plenty of postseason praise and accolades and plenty of anticipation for his sophomore campaign.

The winning part is something Parsons is very much confident can come to fruition in the upcoming season and after.



“I said I wanted to bring the future of Penn State back. And I think me and the team are going to do that this year,” said Parsons. “People sleep on us, but I think this is the fastest our defense has ever been this year, and we're all looking fast, we're moving good, we're healthy this year. I think Penn State is back and the future is conference championships and Big Ten championships.”

Whatever success the Nittany Lions have, Parsons figures to be a big part of it.

Said to be comfortable carrying 245-250 pounds, at 6-foot-3 1/2, Parsons believes fans will visibly see the improvements he’s been making through the offseason.

“I'm ready to go. They're going to see me going much faster this year. I look a lot faster on film because I'm not hesitating, I'm not nervous. I'm playing like I've been here before, obviously. I'm just fresh and ready to prove myself,” said Parsons. “I still feel like I got a chip on my shoulder because obviously, the season didn't end how we wanted last year, so there's still a lot to prove.”

Parsons’ improvements extend beyond the physical, too, he said.

Parsons is concentrating on finishing out more plays this season, which he believes he’ll be able to achieve thanks to the improvements he’s made on his footwork. Specifically lamenting a missed interception opportunity in the Citrus Bowl, Parsons said through better footwork and driving on the ball, it’s a play he could now make.

“Finishing those types of plays, tackles in the backfield, key reads, things like that. They’re all things that I think I can do a better job of this year after really focusing and really putting my head down and working this year, just focusing on my technique,” said Parsons. “I'm obviously having a way better spring than I did last year, and I just want to keep going off of that towards the season.”

Spending time at both the Sam and Will linebacker this spring, Parsons added that rushing the passer has been an emphasis, too.

All of it wraps into a picture head coach James Franklin laid out for Parsons even before the start of spring practices. Identifying the growth that the young linebacker had already attained through the past season, Franklin expects it to continue into the future to the benefit of Parsons and the program as a whole.

“I think early on, obviously, we knew Micah was extremely talented, but when you're asking a guy to play a different position than he played in high school, naturally, that was going to take some time to do that,” said Franklin. “Obviously, extremely talented but from a fundamental standpoint, he had some things to catch up on and all of the stuff away from the field, he's been phenomenal. He has, he's really been phenomenal.”

Saturday afternoon, Parsons intends to show it at his second Blue-White Game.

“I plan to show people how much faster I got and how our defense is looking faster than it's ever been before,” said Parsons. “I want to show people all our versatility, we're all going to be playing multiple positions, showing them a heads up of what they're going to see during the season. A couple of flashes and glimpses of us as a defense, so I think it's going to be pretty fun during the Blue and White Game.”