Penn State's push to become a national player on the recruiting trail has been noticeable in recent months, but the staff's determination may have never been more clear than it is now.

On Tuesday, Rivals.com released its inaugural Rivals100 for the Class of 2020 and the Nittany Lions were well-represented, as James Franklin and his staff have offered more than a third of the prospects who made the list. Seven of those prospects have already earned five-star status, including DE Bryan Bresee, who's ranked third overall, LB Mekhail Sherman, No. 8, and LB Antoine Sampah, who sits at No. 12. Both Bresee and Sherman have already taken multiple unofficial visits to Penn State, while Sampah visited back in March.

In addition to those three, Penn State has hosted 11 other Rivals100 prospects for at least unofficial visit already. OL Paris Johnson Jr., No. 14, took his first unofficial visit to Penn State back on April 2, while WR Julian Fleming, ranked No. 26, and RB Jalen Berger, No. 28, have both been on campus multiple times over the past year. RB Marshawn Lloyd, No. 41, and DE Chris Braswell, No. 49, round out the Top 50. Lloyd was just on campus this past weekend for the LionStrong 7-on-7 tournament, while Braswell visited for the first time back in May.

The Nittany Lions are also in a good position with six prospects ranging from No. 50-100. DE Demon Clowney, No. 51, and RB Chris Tyree, No. 53, have both spoken highly of the staff and have visited before. Franklin and his assistants will also get the chance to host two notable Rivals100 prospects this weekend in WR Rakim Jarrett, No. 63, and his St. John's College High teammate, CB Luke Hill, who sits at No. 77. Both Jarrett and Hill have visited before.

Two other notable prospects include LB Kaleel Mullings, who camped with the staff last summer, and OL Luke Wypler, who visited for the first time in April. Mullings is ranked No. 84, while Wypler sits at No. 90 overall.

Below is a complete list of all the prospects that have earned a spot in the inaugural Rivals100 and also hold a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions.