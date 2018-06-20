Penn State's push to become a national player on the recruiting trail became even clearer Wednesday, as Rivals.com released its entire Rivals250 for the Class of 2020.

When the Rivals100 was announced on Tuesday, Penn State saw 37 of its scholarship prospects make the list, including the likes of DE Bryan Bresee, LB Mekhail Sherman, WR Julian Fleming and RB MarShawn Lloyd, among others.

Now, there are another 22 scholarship prospects that round out the Rivals250, including 10 players that have already visited Penn State. That list includes DT Cole Brevard, who sits at No. 105 and DE Jacolbe Cowan, No. 125. Brevard attended PSU's Junior Day in February, while Cowan took a personal visit on March 25.

OL Anton Harrison, No. 152, Ath. Curtis Jacobs, No. 160, and DE Coziah Izzard, No. 165, have all been on campus this month. Both Harrison and Izzard were in town this past weekend for the LionStrong 7-on-7 & Big Man Challenge. In fact, Izzard left campus with a scholarship offer following his performance. Jacobs also earned his offer following an excellent workout during the staff’s Underclassmen Combine in the beginning of June.

The Lions have also grabbed the interest of five players ranging from 200-250: TE Michael Mayer, No. 203, DT Tre' Williams, No. 220, Saf. Jordan Morant, No. 227, DT Dominic Bailey, No. 229, and OL Michael Carmody, who sits at No. 236 overall.

Both Mayer and Morant visited Penn State this spring to watch spring practice, while Williams, Bailey and Carmody are all expected to be on campus this upcoming weekend for the staff's Whiteout Camp.

Below is a complete list of Penn State prospects that made the Rivals250.