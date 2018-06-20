Ticker
football

More than 50 PSU targets make Rivals250 for Class of 2020

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State has offered almost 60 prospects that made the Rivals250 for 2020.

Ath. Curtis Jacobs earned an offer from the staff earlier this month.

Penn State's push to become a national player on the recruiting trail became even clearer Wednesday, as Rivals.com released its entire Rivals250 for the Class of 2020.

When the Rivals100 was announced on Tuesday, Penn State saw 37 of its scholarship prospects make the list, including the likes of DE Bryan Bresee, LB Mekhail Sherman, WR Julian Fleming and RB MarShawn Lloyd, among others.

Now, there are another 22 scholarship prospects that round out the Rivals250, including 10 players that have already visited Penn State. That list includes DT Cole Brevard, who sits at No. 105 and DE Jacolbe Cowan, No. 125. Brevard attended PSU's Junior Day in February, while Cowan took a personal visit on March 25.

OL Anton Harrison, No. 152, Ath. Curtis Jacobs, No. 160, and DE Coziah Izzard, No. 165, have all been on campus this month. Both Harrison and Izzard were in town this past weekend for the LionStrong 7-on-7 & Big Man Challenge. In fact, Izzard left campus with a scholarship offer following his performance. Jacobs also earned his offer following an excellent workout during the staff’s Underclassmen Combine in the beginning of June.

The Lions have also grabbed the interest of five players ranging from 200-250: TE Michael Mayer, No. 203, DT Tre' Williams, No. 220, Saf. Jordan Morant, No. 227, DT Dominic Bailey, No. 229, and OL Michael Carmody, who sits at No. 236 overall.

Both Mayer and Morant visited Penn State this spring to watch spring practice, while Williams, Bailey and Carmody are all expected to be on campus this upcoming weekend for the staff's Whiteout Camp.

Below is a complete list of Penn State prospects that made the Rivals250.

Rivals250 - Class of 2020

2) LB Justin Flowe

3) DE Bryan Bresee ***

5) OL Myles Hinton

6) RB Zachary Evans

8) LB Mekhail Sherman ***

9) Ath. Arik Gilbert

12) LB Antoine Sampah ***

14) OL Paris Johnson Jr. ***

15) RB Kendall Milton

16) OL Justin Rogers

20) WR Demond Demas

21) DE Myles Murphy

25) QB Bryce Young

26) WR Julian Fleming ***

27) Ath. Kelee Ringo

28) RB Jalen Berger ***

29) WR Marcus Rosemy

32) WR Porter Rooks

33) Saf. Jordan Toles

36) Ath. Cartavious Bigsby

38) CB Dwight McGlothern

41) RB MarShawn Lloyd ***

42) WR Jordan Johnson

45) OL Chris Morris

49) DE Chris Braswell ***

50) CB Enzo Jennings

51) DE Demon Clowney ***

53) RB Chris Tyree ***

60) LB Derek Wingo

63) WR Rakim Jarrett ***

71) WR Jermaine Burton

72) RB AJ Henning

77) CB Luke Hill ***

81) DE B.J. Ojulari

84) LB Kalel Mullings ***

90) OL Luke Wypler ***

94) Ath. Teriyon Cooper

105) DT Cole Brevard ***

119) WR Bryan Robinson

125) DE Jacolbe Cowan ***

128) CB Josh Moten

143) QB Hudson Card

148) DE Rylie Mills

152) OL Anton Harrison ***

160) Ath. Curtis Jacobs ***

162) RB Daijun Edwards

164) LB Sergio Allen

165) DE Coziah Izzard ***

184) RB Jo’quavious Marks

199) Saf. Rashad Torrence

200) Saf. Makari Paige

203) TE Michael Mayer ***

213) DT Denver Warren

220) DT Tre’ Williams ***

227) Saf. Jordan Morant ***

229) DT Dominic Bailey ***

232) OL Peter Skoronski

236) OL Michael Carmody ***

249) DT Aidan Keanaaina


*** - Has previously visited Penn State

