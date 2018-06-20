More than 50 PSU targets make Rivals250 for Class of 2020
Penn State has offered almost 60 prospects that made the Rivals250 for 2020.
Penn State's push to become a national player on the recruiting trail became even clearer Wednesday, as Rivals.com released its entire Rivals250 for the Class of 2020.
When the Rivals100 was announced on Tuesday, Penn State saw 37 of its scholarship prospects make the list, including the likes of DE Bryan Bresee, LB Mekhail Sherman, WR Julian Fleming and RB MarShawn Lloyd, among others.
Now, there are another 22 scholarship prospects that round out the Rivals250, including 10 players that have already visited Penn State. That list includes DT Cole Brevard, who sits at No. 105 and DE Jacolbe Cowan, No. 125. Brevard attended PSU's Junior Day in February, while Cowan took a personal visit on March 25.
OL Anton Harrison, No. 152, Ath. Curtis Jacobs, No. 160, and DE Coziah Izzard, No. 165, have all been on campus this month. Both Harrison and Izzard were in town this past weekend for the LionStrong 7-on-7 & Big Man Challenge. In fact, Izzard left campus with a scholarship offer following his performance. Jacobs also earned his offer following an excellent workout during the staff’s Underclassmen Combine in the beginning of June.
The Lions have also grabbed the interest of five players ranging from 200-250: TE Michael Mayer, No. 203, DT Tre' Williams, No. 220, Saf. Jordan Morant, No. 227, DT Dominic Bailey, No. 229, and OL Michael Carmody, who sits at No. 236 overall.
Both Mayer and Morant visited Penn State this spring to watch spring practice, while Williams, Bailey and Carmody are all expected to be on campus this upcoming weekend for the staff's Whiteout Camp.
Below is a complete list of Penn State prospects that made the Rivals250.
Rivals250 - Class of 2020
3) DE Bryan Bresee ***
8) LB Mekhail Sherman ***
12) LB Antoine Sampah ***
14) OL Paris Johnson Jr. ***
16) OL Justin Rogers
20) WR Demond Demas
21) DE Myles Murphy
25) QB Bryce Young
26) WR Julian Fleming ***
27) Ath. Kelee Ringo
28) RB Jalen Berger ***
29) WR Marcus Rosemy
32) WR Porter Rooks
41) RB MarShawn Lloyd ***
45) OL Chris Morris
49) DE Chris Braswell ***
50) CB Enzo Jennings
51) DE Demon Clowney ***
53) RB Chris Tyree ***
60) LB Derek Wingo
63) WR Rakim Jarrett ***
72) RB AJ Henning
77) CB Luke Hill ***
81) DE B.J. Ojulari
84) LB Kalel Mullings ***
90) OL Luke Wypler ***
105) DT Cole Brevard ***
119) WR Bryan Robinson
125) DE Jacolbe Cowan ***
128) CB Josh Moten
143) QB Hudson Card
148) DE Rylie Mills
152) OL Anton Harrison ***
160) Ath. Curtis Jacobs ***
162) RB Daijun Edwards
164) LB Sergio Allen
165) DE Coziah Izzard ***
184) RB Jo’quavious Marks
199) Saf. Rashad Torrence
200) Saf. Makari Paige
203) TE Michael Mayer ***
213) DT Denver Warren
220) DT Tre’ Williams ***
227) Saf. Jordan Morant ***
229) DT Dominic Bailey ***
232) OL Peter Skoronski
236) OL Michael Carmody ***
249) DT Aidan Keanaaina
*** - Has previously visited Penn State