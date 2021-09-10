More PSU-Ball State picks; Franklin ready for game day, more: Newsstand

Penn State is a day away from battling Ball State at Beaver Stadium. The 2021 home opener is now all but here, as the Nittany Lions, which are 22.5-point favorites, are prepared to host the Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports One. Aaron Goldsmith and Mark Helfrich will have the call inside the 107,000-seat venue. Today's top tweets and headlines about James Franklin's program feature more predictions ahead of kickoff, a video from the head coach, and more.

The Penn State defensive line is ready for action again in Week 2 when Ball State comes to town. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

Tweets of the day

Let's start in the NFL, where the season is now underway after the Tampa Bay Buccanneers topped the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Penn State alum Chris Godwin caught the season's first touchdown and finished with nine receptions for 105 yards and also a nearly costly fumble near the goal line late, but then he redeemed himself with a big catch on the final drive to help push the hosts toward the game-winning field goal. Micah Parsons had an up and down first game as a pro on the other sideline but finished with seven total tackles.

If you wondered how ready Franklin is to open Beaver Stadium, just take a look at this walk from his office to the Lasch Building second floor deck that can see the venue.

Penn State will honor Patrick Dwyer on Saturday, and you can read a powerful story about why at the link below.

Penn State seeks its 300th win at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Statecollege.com columnist Mike Poorman writes.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day