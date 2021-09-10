 More Penn State-Ball State football picks; Franklin ready for game day, more: Newsstand
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-10 08:06:15 -0500') }} football Edit

More PSU-Ball State picks; Franklin ready for game day, more: Newsstand

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Penn State is a day away from battling Ball State at Beaver Stadium.

The 2021 home opener is now all but here, as the Nittany Lions, which are 22.5-point favorites, are prepared to host the Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports One. Aaron Goldsmith and Mark Helfrich will have the call inside the 107,000-seat venue.

Today's top tweets and headlines about James Franklin's program feature more predictions ahead of kickoff, a video from the head coach, and more.

The Penn State defensive line is ready for action again in Week 2 when Ball State comes to town. BWI photo/Steve Manuel
Tweets of the day

Let's start in the NFL, where the season is now underway after the Tampa Bay Buccanneers topped the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

Penn State alum Chris Godwin caught the season's first touchdown and finished with nine receptions for 105 yards and also a nearly costly fumble near the goal line late, but then he redeemed himself with a big catch on the final drive to help push the hosts toward the game-winning field goal.

Micah Parsons had an up and down first game as a pro on the other sideline but finished with seven total tackles.

If you wondered how ready Franklin is to open Beaver Stadium, just take a look at this walk from his office to the Lasch Building second floor deck that can see the venue.

Penn State will honor Patrick Dwyer on Saturday, and you can read a powerful story about why at the link below.

Penn State seeks its 300th win at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Statecollege.com columnist Mike Poorman writes.

Headlines of the day

Penn State players, coaches thrilled to return to full Beaver Stadium against Ball State: Gallen, PennLive

Staff Predictions: Penn State vs. Ball State: BWI Staff

Ball State at Penn State odds, picks and prediction: Williams, Sportswire

What to expect from PSU-Ball State; Storylines, more: Friday's 5th quarter: Pickel, BWI

Ball State vs. Penn State Football Prediction and Preview: McGuire, Athlon Sports

Penn State coach James Franklin radio show recap: 3 key takeaways: Bauer, BWI

Penn State-Ball State Prediction: Is This a Trap?: Wogenrich, Sports Illustrated

Is Penn State football walking into a 'trap game' against Ball State?: Eckert, BWI

Upset alert? 5 Reasons Ball State will beat Penn State Week 2: Dehring, USA Today

Penn State Recruiting: Ball State Visitor List: Snyder, BWI

Staff Predictions: No. 11 Penn State vs. Ball State: Angleri, Onward State

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!
Quote of the day

”I was on our sideline and I could see the tunnel. I saw Adam walk out. As soon as the crowd saw him, it was just over. I had tears streaming down my face. There was a referee standing near me and he asked if I was OK. ‘I’ve never felt better.’

”I’ve been doing this for 40 years and you just don’t see that. You don’t get that special gift very often. That was one of them. That was truly special.”

--Penn State football team doctor Wayne Sebastianelli to The Reading Eagle on the 20-year anniversary of Adam Taliaferro's walk out of the Beaver Stadium tunnel.

