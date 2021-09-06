More Penn State football photos from win at Wisconsin
Penn State stormed into Madison on Saturday and topped Wisconsin 16-10 at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Nittany Lions were focused from the moment their busses pulled into the bowels of the venue behind a police escort from the team hotel, and the moments directly after that are the focus of our final batch of photos from Week 1.
Below, you can see everything from the team's pregame warmups to sights around the stadium, James Franklin on the field prior to kickoff, and multiple players warming up for the matchup with the Badgers.
If you didn't see the terrific game gallery from Steve Manuel, you'll want to click here to see those shots.
Penn State is 1-0 and moving on to face Ball State in Week 2. Kickoff for that contest is set for 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, and FOX Sports One will televise the game.
