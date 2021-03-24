"I feel like I thought it over for a good month. We got a lot of time home, probably the longest I've ever got since I been here. It was a lot of just self reflecting on what I wanted with my career here and what I wanted my legacy to be, how I wanted to be remembered."

"Of course there were some things I had to talk over with the coaches and talk over with my mom," Castro-Fields said Tuesday. "My coach from high school, people like that. It was a decision I had to make.

He could be among those partaking in the Nittany Lions' Pro Day on Thursday, showcasing his skills for NFL scouts. Instead, he exercised the option provided by the NCAA to return for his fifth season in a blue and white uniform.

The COVID-19 pandemic and a senior season plagued by injury left Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields with a decision to make, and it wasn't an easy one.

Castro-Fields' decision to come back to Penn State carries some of the same consequences that a new addition might, considering he played in just three games last season before an injury sidelined him.

He injects plenty of ability into the Nittany Lions cornerback room, but he also brings experience and maturity — two important qualities for a group that remains young.

"I feel like details is one of the main things I"m focusing on right now," Castro-Fields said. "...I played a lot of football here, so I got a lot of wisdom within the system. As far as learning the system, I really don't have to look at the playbook as much."

A theme among the more experienced players on Penn State's roster this spring is an emphasis on the little things.

Kicker Jake Pinegar said Monday that he's making a concerted effort to do little things like arrive early to workouts and make use of the various amenities Penn State provides to help athletes care for their bodies.

"I think it just comes with maturity," Pinegar said. "I think it comes with being in this program for three years and navigating all aspects of it, or trying to, and seeing the way other guys do things. And just trying new things out. We have a lot of resources here, an incredible amount of resources and an incredible amount of things to take advantage of as far as a recovery standpoint, treatment standpoint. Other stuff that is just besides on the field."

Castro-Fields made similar points on Tuesday, emphasizing the impacts of smaller things that a younger player might not recognize.

"I think a young guy would pick sleep over taking care of their body, sleep over eating breakfast," Castro-Fields said. "Just little things that I know as a young guy I didn't put that much attention too, but now, small things matter. That's the main thing that I grew to learn.

"It's going to catch up when it catches up to you. As far as eating breakfast, getting in the tub, stretching, things like that, they all matter. I think that's the biggest thing I've learned, outside the playbook and all of that."

Given his experience, it's no surprise that Castro-Fields has emerged as the leader among Penn State's cornerbacks.

Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith trusts him to speak up during meetings and express his thoughts, knowing that Castro-Fields can serve as a valuable mentor to the talented youngsters on the Nittany Lions' roster — all eight of the other cornerbacks have freshman or sophomore eligibility.

"When I wasn't playing, I was doing a lot of coaching," Castro-Fields said. "Just sitting back and reflecting and trying to help all the young guys out as best I could."

Those efforts helped Castro-Fields gain a greater understanding for Penn State's defensive scheme he said.

He might not have been able to partake physically last season, but mentally he was "there 120 percent."

Now, he'll look to use that perspective toward a productive fifth season with the Nittany Lions, one that leaves him remembered in the right way.

"As far as my legacy, I feel like I don't want to speak on it," he said. "I just want to be able to show y'all because I feel like I haven't been able to."