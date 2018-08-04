“Just trying to be the all-purpose back, the all-around back,” Sanders said Saturday. “You see running backs in the [NFL], they call catch the ball out of the backfield. So, that's what I'm willing to do, help this team win, have Trace's trust in me to throw it to me whenever he needs to.”

Starting job in tow and playbook mastered, Sanders turned his attention over the offseason toward honing his receiving skills -- even going to extreme measures with Penn State’s jug machine to improve his hands.

Heading into the 2018 season, Sanders is hoping he can use his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield to provide McSorley with a similar sense of security.

Sanders remembers relying on the signal caller -- two years his senior within the Nittany Lion offense -- for last-minute guidance when he was unsure about a particular play call during his freshman season.

When Miles Sanders first began practicing in a Penn State uniform, he often used quarterback Trace McSorley as his crutch.

Sanders said he’s spent time with some of Penn State’s veteran wide receivers in an attempt to cement his status as a do-it-all back. While preparing to be on the receiving end of one of McSorley’s laser-beam passes, the group often cranks the jug machine speed up to 50 miles per hour.

“Trace throws the ball pretty hard,” Sanders said with a chuckle.

But the potential for explosive plays on passes out of the backfield has been quite serious for the Nittany Lions over the last three years. Saquon Barkley accumulated more than 1,000 yards receiving during his three years as a Nittany Lion, averaging more than 11 yards per reception and finding the end zone eight times.

Sanders never quite found his way into that niche over his first two seasons in a reserve role, with just eight receptions and 54 yards to date.

It’s just one example of the countless variables the Nittany Lions will have to contend with as they embark on a new journey in their backfield. New offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, though, isn’t too concerned about Sanders’ ability to help Penn State win with both his hands and his feet.

“Miles is a big guy with great speed. He's got almost the same size that Saquon has,” Rahne said in a recent interview. “He's gotten a lot bigger, a lot more physical. He has very, very good vision, especially in between the tackles. But he has the speed to play on the perimeter and make plays out there. His ability to break tackles and have great balance on contact and things like that is going to be a huge asset, not to mention the fact that I think he's made a major improvement in his ability to run routes and catch the ball. Then he also has really worked on and done a great job this spring of pass protecting. So I think those are the little things that go missed by running backs that [Barkley] was great at. But I feel confident in all of our running backs that they are very good at those aspects too, which is critical because it opens up and allows us to use all 53 1/3 [yards] of the football field.”

Another unknown -- at least in public circles -- is just how much Sanders will get to play. He’s likely to get the lion’s share of the opportunities, but Penn State has a pair of steady veterans in Mark Allen and Johnathan Thomas and exciting youngsters like Ricky Slade and Journey Brown who could all vie for touches.

Behind what should be an improved Penn State offensive line, Sanders could be in for a big year statistically if the Nittany Lions use him in a featured role like they did Barkley.

Sanders won’t let that concern him though. With a running back room laden with capable contributors, Sanders just hopes the Nittany Lions can carry their winning ways into the post-Barkley era.

“I feel very excited,” he said. “I feel like it's going to be a big year for me and the other running backs in the running back room.

“It doesn't really matter if I'm the feature back or if we do a rotation, we're willing to do whatever we've got to do to help this team win.”