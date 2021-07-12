Monday Musings: Where will Lonnie White go? A NIL celebration, and more

Penn State is one step closer to its Sept. 4 opener at Wisconsin now that another week is underway. Head coach James Franklin and his staff had a rather quiet weekend following a commitment surge to kick off the month, but as is always the case in Lions land, there's still plenty to discuss on both the team and recruiting fronts. Let's get to it.

Lonnie White, shown here on a Penn State visit back in 2019.

Malvern Prep two-sport star Lonnie White was not selected during Sunday's first round of the MLB Draft, but the four-star receiver and outfielder is all but guaranteed to go off the board sometime on Monday. Rounds 2-10 kickoff at 1 p.m., and the selection process will be streamed on MLB.com, which also has a draft pick tracker to stay up to date on the action. Find that here. ESPN calls White the No. 7 best player available to start Day 2. The outlet's Kiley McDaniel previously projected that White would land with the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 37 overall pick. If it happens, that would make him the first player selected on Monday, as 36 players were drafted on Sunday, including Pa., native and Red Land star Bennie Montgomery, who went No. 8 overall to the Colorado Rockies. Once White learns where he is headed, he will have to decide whether or not it's time to start a professional baseball career or if spending time in college playing both sports is the right option. Penn State will support him either way, as Franklin said in a tweet Sunday night. "Your journey is just beginning & we know your best days in both sports are ahead," Franklin wrote. "Continue chasing your dreams & the best version of yourself will emerge! Win-win!"

A NIL celebration

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be in State College today to celebrate the state's recently-passed name, image, and likeness legislation with Penn State athletes. Wolf signed the state's latest budget into law in late June, and a part of it covered NIL dealings. Referred to as Act 26, it "ensures that Pennsylvania remains competitive in its pursuit of recruiting college athletes," Wolf's press office said. BWI will have on-site coverage at the event, which is set for 11 a.m. at Beaver Stadium. Multiple Nittany Lions have already entered into NIL agreements. So far, the most popular partner has been YOKE, a video gaming application that allows fans to pay for the opportunity to play a game with their favorite athletes. Penn State has also unveiled its 'STATEment' program to help educate its players on NIL while also helping them find business opportunities. "Our why has always been preparing our students for a lifetime of impact, and this new opportunity will allow them to explore entrepreneurship and develop skills which they will carry with them long beyond their time at Penn State," Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a released statement. "For many years we have had a comprehensive educational program for our students when they arrive on campus and STATEment's educational components are an extension of that program. "We want to inspire our students' entrepreneurial spirit and help them understand the impact their brand has using enhanced education as key part of STATEment," continued Barbour. "Penn State's brand and 700,000 living alumni are huge advantages for our students as they explore these new opportunities to make an impact."

Decision date set, plus a team rankings bump