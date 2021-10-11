Monday Musings: Thoughts on Penn State's Iowa loss, Ta'Quan Roberson, more

Penn State Nittany Lions football suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, falling 23-20 to Iowa. We take a look at some of the fallout from that defeat, and look ahead, in this week's Monday Musings column.

Penn State Nittany Lions football backup QB Ta'Quan Roberson entered late in the first half against Iowa.

1.) Media Matters

I have to say, I found a lot of the discussion of Penn State's loss to Iowa after the fact extremely confusing. Each week, I go through a bunch of opinion pieces from around the media-sphere for our What They're Saying article. When I was doing that this week, I couldn't shake the feeling that, especially by the national media, the real story of the game was being glossed over. Penn State lost its starting quarterback in a game it otherwise had almost total control over and that changed everything completely. There's your storyline — not Iowa's defense or anything else. Look, I get it, if you're a reporter you want to write something unique about the team that won the game. I know how it works. I just found it odd that the thing that changed the game — Clifford's injury — is being treated as a footnote.

2.) Ta'Quan's Toughness

This game did not go well for Ta'Quan Roberson. Anyone reading this already knows that. We don't need to dive into it. I did want to note, though, that after turning in a really tough performance in the first meaningful minutes of his college career, Roberson was out on the field after the game speaking with reporters. That couldn't have been easy, but it was the right thing to do. Respect to him.

3.) Goodson's Bad Day

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson is one of the better running backs the Nittany Lions will encounter this season. He's averaged 4.8 yards per carry over the course of his three-year career to this point, and entered Saturday's game with 430 yards through five games. The Nittany Lions — absent their best run-stopping defensive lineman in PJ Mustipher for much of the game — held him in check. Goodson carried the ball 26 times for 79 yards — an average of three yards per carry. In general, an Iowa ground game that figured to be a major asset for the Hawkeyes wasn't that at all. The Hawkeyes rushed the ball 45 times for 110 yards on the day. Considering the injury to Mustipher, and how long they were on the field, especially in th second half, that's a fantastic performance by the Penn State front seven.

4. What's Next?

We don't know if Sean Clifford's absence is going to be a long-term issue for the Nittany Lions this season. If it is, Penn State has a decision to make about what its offense looks like going forward with Roberson under center. Do the Nittany Lions lean hard on their defense and adopt the same run-heavy approach it did toward the end of last season with some success? Is the run game good enough to even view that as an option? Does Penn State instead forge ahead under the current plan, making minor tweaks rather than wholesale change? It will be interesting to see which path the staff chooses.

