Monday Musings: Thoughts on Penn State football's season outlook, plus more

Suddenly, Penn State football's season looks to be in serious peril. Following a defeat to Illinois at home on Saturday, the Nittany Lions must now travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State as they look to avoid a third consecutive loss. In this week's Monday Musings, we take another look at Saturday's painful outcome with an eye toward next Saturday night at the Horseshoe.

Penn State Nittany Lions football quarterback Sean Clifford struggled against Illinois. (AP Images)

1. Two-point troubles

Certainly, after losing a game to a previously 2-5 Illinois team that totally altered Penn State's outlook for the season, I understand that Nittany Lions fans might not be in the mood for some lighthearted rumination on just how absurdly bizarre the overtime period truly was. If you'll indulge me for just a minute, though, let's talk about two-point conversions. Various sources estimate that the success rate for two-point conversions in college football is between 40 and 55 percent. Penn State and Illinois attempted 14 two-point conversions during the first nine-overtime game in college football history on Saturday. They combined to convert three of them — needed 10 tries before the first success. That is — in a word — gross, and yet, sort of fitting for a game in which the winning team finished with 38 passing yards.

2. All aboard the Barge

The formation Bret Bielema and his coaching staff installed this week that included zero wide receivers, seven offensive linemen and two tight ends was called Barge. He wanted big bodies on the field against Brent Pry's defense, and the Nittany Lions seemed pretty powerless to stop it. My question is this: Do other teams start trying this against Penn State? Illinois can afford to get creative and try something new, because — let's face it — they're Illinois, and they came into this game with very little to lose. Will offenses with more weapons, better cohesion and a different identity prove willing to adopt that kind of downhill football for a play or two against the Nittany Lions given how well it worked? I'm not expecting to see a nine-man front from the Buckeyes in Columbus...but I wouldn't blame them if they tried it.

3. A rare occurrence

Penn State won the turnover battle last Saturday, taking the ball away from the Illini three times while playing turnover-free offense. This was the first time the Nittany Lions have lost a game in which they won the turnover battle since a defeat to Ohio State in Columbus in 2019. In fact, it has only happened two other times in James Franklin's Penn State tenure — Ohio State in 2017, and Michigan in 2015. I think we can all agree that there's little shame to that occurring against Ohio State or Michigan, but that it happened against the Illini only underscores just how bad this performance was. Just think about this for a second. Penn State got three takeaways against a 2-5 team that scored 10 points in regulation and it didn't win. Yikes.

4. A feel-good NFL story

Penn State alum Nick Scott came away with a game-sealing interception for the Rams in their win against the Lions on Sunday. Scott now has two picks on the year, after coming down with a game-ending interception against Seattle two weeks prior. Scott was playing running back during his redshirt freshman season with the Nittany Lions in 2015. He was moved to safety thereafter, earning a starting spot as a senior. He broke into the NFL as a special teams specialist and is now receiving regular action for the Rams on defense, too. That is quite the journey.

