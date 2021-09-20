Monday Musings: Thoughts, notes as Penn State turns the page on Auburn

Penn State Nittany Lions football moves into a new week, fresh off a second top-25 win of the season. Let's go over some final thoughts on the win over Auburn, and a few other subjects, in this week's Monday Musings column.

Penn State Nittany Lions football RB John Lovett saw his first action against Auburn.

1. Like it? Lovett? Want some more of it?

We got our first view of transfer running back John Lovett on Saturday as he made his season debut. He played 18 of Penn State's 66 snaps on offense, by far the second highest total behind Noah Cain. Keyvone Lee played only two snaps in this game, according to Pro Football Focus. That's quite an interesting development, considering the working assumption seemed to be that Lee would be Penn State's second option at running back this season. Is Lovett ahead of him on the depth chart that we no longer get to see every week? Was this just a one off resulting from Lee’s fumble in the second quarter? Another note from Lovett's debut involves a clear trend that could give us a hint on how he'll be used this season. Penn State passed the ball on 16 of those 18 snaps. He was the only running back with a target. RELATED: What they're saying about Penn State football's win over Auburn Is that the niche that Lovett will fill all season? A game against FCS Villanova probably won't give us very many reliable answers to these questions, but it's certainly something to monitor nonetheless.

2. No sacks, no problem?

We're three weeks into the season now, and it's worth pointing out that Penn State's defense has just three sacks — including taking a zero in that column against Auburn. Arnold Ebiketie, Curtis Jacobs and Ellis Brooks are the three Nittany Lions who have brought down the quarterback this season. So, is this a concern, or something to brush off because the Penn State defense is playing well anyway? I probably fall somewhere in the middle. Remember, defensive coordinator Brent Pry acknowledged before last season that the Nittany Lions had adjusted their priorities a little bit. Sacks are still very much important, but he didn't want his defense selling out for them quite as much. Still, you'd like to see a bigger number there, for sure.

3. Red zone, best zone

We've been talking a lot about Penn State's red zone defense this season, and we're going to talk about it some more here because it was key again on Saturday. Auburn actually got the better of Penn State on its first two trips to the red zone, after the Nittany Lions had allowed just two touchdowns on eight red zone trips in their first two games. Still, Penn State's defense made the stand that it had to, forcing a turnover on downs late in the game from its own 2-yard line. It's interesting to note that the Penn State defense is actually allowing about 10 more yards per game on average than it did last season, but its strength in the red zone, and the six takeaways it has generated, have ensured that the results improved significantly. The Nittany Lions need those things to continue.

4. Best of both worlds

Penn State basketball earned a key commitment on Saturday, when top-150 Kebba Njie announced his verbal pledge. The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 19 in Rivals' national rankings with the addition. If they were to finish in a similar spot, it would be one of the best recruiting classes in the school's history. With the football recruiting class ranked second, Penn State is now one of only six schools with top-20 classes in both football and basketball, joining UNC, Ohio State, Oregon, Arkansas and Michigan.

Bonus: Stop and smell the roses