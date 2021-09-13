Monday Musings: Thoughts and notes as Penn State looks toward Auburn

Penn State Nittany Lions football is off to a 2-0 start, and is staring down a huge contest with Auburn on Saturday night. With an eye on that showdown, let's get into some early week thoughts in this week's Monday Musings column.

Penn State Nittany Lions football takes on Auburn on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

1. Seeing Red

When Penn State kept Wisconsin off the scoreboard on three out of four Red Zone attempts in Week One, I dismissed any real notion that it was a sign of things to come. The Badgers generally looked like a mess in that part of the field, turning the ball over, taking penalties, and having a field goal blocked. It looked like they were the ones with the problem, rather than Penn State's Red Zone defense being particularly special. But the Nittany Lions had similar success on Saturday. In four Red Zone trips, Ball State emerged with just one touchdown as the Penn State defense stood tall near the goal line once again. RELATED: Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls? Maybe these are just two outlying data points, but with the Nittany Lions defense having allowed just two touchdowns on eight Red Zone trips this season, I think we also have to consider the idea that Penn State's Red Zone defense might be real asset for this team.

2. Something New

Penn State's annual White Out tradition hasn't offered us much in the way of variety of opponents in recent seasons. The past eight White Out games have all taken place against either Michigan or Ohio State. The last time it didn't, coincidentally enough, was against Alabama in 2011 — a game Penn State lost 27-11. Auburn will be interesting because it represents something new, but I'm also intrigued to see how a program that has never endured a White Out before handles it. Ohio State and Michigan have been through the ringer enough times now to know what to expect. Auburn has not.

3. Hall or Nothing

Penn State's secondary did a fantastic job of shutting down Ball State wideout Justin Hall on Saturday. Hall, who has nearly 3,000 yards to his name over the course of a fantastic career, was targeted 11 times and caught just six of those passes for 35 yards. We know Penn State's coaching staff is really high on its secondary, and Penn State's defensive backs justified some of that praise with how they handled Hall. I'm wary of getting too far ahead of myself, because — let's face it — this is a MAC opponent without many other playmaking threats, but I'm curious to see if this is something the Nittany Lions can continue throughout the season. If they can limit the production of the opposition's best WR week in and week out, they'll be in great shape.

4. Turning the Turnover Tables

Say that subhead five times fast. After putting in another turnover free afternoon on offense and grabbing two interceptions on defense, the Nittany Lions are now plus-5 in turnover differential thus far this season. It's why they won their season opener in Madison, and it's why they were able to take their starters off the field early against Ball State on Saturday. Continuing this trend will be crucial to any future success Penn State has, and the Nittany Lions are off to a great start.



5. Five star function

Let's talk some basketball. Penn State basketball had a handful of key prospects on campus for Ball State weekend, including five-star small forward Justin Edwards.

That's a big deal for new head coach Micah Shrewsberry. He's the second five-star prospect the Nittany Lions have welcomed to campus over the course of a few months, after Dereck Lively visited unofficially in the summer. That got me thinking: When's the last time the Nittany Lions have welcomed two five-star prospects to campus in such a short time span? I certainly can't remember that happening.

Bonus: Monday Night Futbol