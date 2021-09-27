Monday Musings: Penn State football's WRs, PJ Mustipher and more

Penn State Nittany Lions football is 4-0, and moved into the No. 4 spot in the AP Poll after a 38-17 win over Villanova. Let's get into some leftover thoughts from the game and Penn State athletics in general in this week's Monday Musings column.

Penn State Nittany Lions football DT PJ Mustipher registered a sack on Saturday.

1. Triple threat at WR

All three of Penn State's starting wide receivers had touchdown catches of at least 52 yards on Saturday. Parker Washington and Jahan Dotson each finished over 100 yards for the day, with KeAndre Lambert-Smith not far behind at 88 yards. Saturday's performance was far from perfect for the Nittany Lions, but it was a positive showcase for a group of wide receivers capable of making a big play at any time. Lambert-Smith, who has clearly won the job as Penn State's third wideout after some uncertainty surrounding that position during the preseason, has perhaps surprised in that regard. His 18.1 yards per reception leads Penn State's wideouts by a wide margin, and he's up to 199 yards through the air just four games into the season. Certainly that's a level of production Penn State fans would be more than happy with had it been presented to them preseason.

2. How about some love for PJ Mustipher?

The contributions of Penn State's veteran defensive tackle seem to have gone well under the radar through four games — and that shouldn't be the case. PJ Mustipher has been excellent in the middle for the Nittany Lions this season. He was one of Penn State's highest-graded players by Pro Football Focus last week against Auburn, and he came away with his first sack of the season against Villanova. More than that, though, it's clear that his impact extends well beyond his individual contributions. Both Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo have spoken publicly about Mustipher's influence in helping them adjust to Penn State after arriving this offseason. He's been great on and off the field for Penn State in 2021.

3. Running through the air

Penn State's run game is struggling. That's not a secret. You'll likely have heard and read about that plenty after this Saturday, so we don't need to rehash it. But something interesting that James Franklin brought up after the game was the idea of using short passes as an extension of the running game when the opposition crowds the box. So far this season, Sean Clifford has thrown 34 passes behind the line of scrimmage for an average of 4.85 yards per play. Certainly not a terrible return. Against Villanova, though, the results weren't as great. Clifford threw eight of those passes for just 27 yards. It's certainly worth acknowledging that Ta'Quan Roberson entered the game and threw two of those passes for 26 yards in garbage time, but it's obvious that all aspects of Penn State's running game — including the short passing alternative — struggled on Saturday with the starters in the game.

4. Demetrius Lilley's big moves

Premium subscribers may have read me post about this in the Lion's Den on Friday after 2022 big man Demetrius Lilley committed to play for Penn State basketball, but I think it's worth noting here, too. Lilley made a choice this summer to cut his AAU season short with Philly Pride — quite a big risk for an uncommitted basketball prospect leading into his senior season. Instead, he elected to work on his body. Rivals lists him at 265 pounds but he told BWI he lost about 30-35 pounds this summer, adjusting his diet and working out instead of playing on the AAU circuit. It's safe to say that risk has paid off for Lilley, who becomes the fifth member of Penn State's recruiting class. I'll be interested to see how his transformation translates to the court when Lower Merion begins its season.

5. Home sweep home