So, with Penn State having opted to forgo any possible bowl participation following a ninth consecutive game, a 56-21 win against Illinois during the Big Ten's "Champions Week," let's look back on the year that was.

Starting with an historically abysmal, though contextually irrelevant, 0-5 mark for the season, one plagued by a cascade of personnel absences, turnovers and ineffectiveness in all three phases, the Nittany Lions composed themselves and rallied to string together four wins to close the season.

This time taking possession at their 30-yard line, heading in the opposite direction as his first score, Clifford and Dotson had an easy pitch-and-catch bubble screen with the Nittany Lions' offensive line swimming upfield as blockers. Using Juice Scruggs' pancake and Parker Washington's blocks to create a lane to the sideline, Dotson found himself in a footrace with Illinois safety Derrick Smith.

Though the Nittany Lions found themselves in an unsuspecting 21-21 game through the end of the first quarter, Dotson's 50-yard punt return on the first play of the second quarter reestablished the tone Penn State would use to dictate the rest of the game. Setting up Caziah Holmes' two carries into the end zone to take a 28-21 lead, the Nittany Lions forced a quick four-and-out by the Illini, drove 91 yards on 15 plays on their next possession to take a 35-21 advantage, and effectively slammed the door on the Illini after another three-and-out.

From the jump, his 75-yard touchdown completion on the first offensive play from scrimmage of the afternoon put an exclamation mark on a breakout season. Running a simple post pattern, Dotson baited his Illini counterpart into slipping on Beaver Stadium's turf, easily hauled in Sean Clifford's on-target pass, and zipped himself into Beaver Stadium's south end zone to give the Nittany Lions a 7-0 lead just 12 seconds into the action.

The highlight of the Nittany Lions' 2020 season was undoubtedly the performance of junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who put on a show in the first half of Penn State's win against the Illini.

The reception was Dotson's penultimate catch in a season-high performance, as he totaled 189 yards and two scores on six receptions, averaging 31.5 yards per catch. Topping the 100-yard threshold in five of his nine appearances on the season, Dotson finished the year with eight touchdowns and 884 yards on his 52 receptions. The effort was good enough to land Dotson fourth in the Big Ten for receiving yards per game at 98.2, sixth in receptions per game at 5.8, fourth in average yards per catch at 17.0, first in total touchdowns and total yards, and second in total receptions.

As a result, Dotson was named by both the conference coaches and the media to the third-team All-Big Ten teams, setting up a decision for the third-year receiver to either forgo another year at Penn State to pursue the NFL Draft in the spring or return for another season with the Nittany Lions. In many ways, the direction of that impending decision could be the harbinger of the "defining moments" to come in Penn State's 2021 season in either direction.

That said, the tie-in to Dotson's bow on the 2020 season was what would transpire shortly thereafter. Having managed to upend the downward spiral of an 0-5 start to the season with a 4-0 finish, highlighted by the two highest offensive point totals of the year in successive weeks, the Nittany Lions faced a decision of their own as a program in the game's immediate aftermath.

With no restriction on postseason participation for teams finishing the regular season under .500, the Nittany Lions pulled themselves from consideration before an opportunity could come. As one of only two of the Big Ten's 14 programs to play all nine games on the schedule, successfully navigating the COVID-19 pandemic with an extensive and arduous set of protocols, Penn State collectively said "thanks, but no thanks" on extending a season that was a slog, through and through.

"I couldn't be more proud and encouraged by how our team conducted itself during this unprecedented season," head coach James Franklin said via press release. "One of our four core values is a willingness to sacrifice, and our student-athletes, coaches, and staff have all made incredible sacrifices both on and off the field in order for us to compete this year.

"This has been a challenging nine months, but we are proud of how our student-athletes have navigated these difficult times. As you know, we rely on our captains and Leadership Council to provide a voice for our team, and our student-athletes made the difficult choice not to participate in a bowl this year in order to spend time with loved ones. We are fully supportive of their decision, knowing it has been many months since our student-athletes have been able to spend time with their families and the challenges they endured, both physically and mentally. This will be an opportunity for our guys to go home, see family, and recharge for the spring semester."

And that, maybe as much as any other moment on our list of those that defined the 2020 season, seemed to encapsulate the feeling of the year that was for the Nittany Lions.

Bogged down by crushing disappointment at the optimistic expectations that went wholly unrealized, Penn State scratched and clawed itself back to life. And, having demonstrated that heartbeat that appeared to flatline in the depths of its first month of action (particularly against Maryland, which we'll get to), the team closed the book, threw it in the trash, drove it to a nearby disposal site, and set it all ablaze.

Invigorated and encouraged by the season's conclusion, and collectively in need of a break, the Nittany Lions will get back to work on Jan. 19 upon the start of Penn State's academic spring semester, which is beginning remotely for the rest of the university's student population.