We're cruising along toward the welcome end of 2020 and recapping the top five moments that defined the Nittany Lions' 2020 season on the way. Monday, we began at the most fitting spot for a recap of this particular year that was: The end. With a monster first-half performance from Jahan Dotson, the Nittany Lions earned a fourth-straight win by beating Illinois, 56-21, and promptly capped it by calling it a year. Today, we turn our attention to the fourth most-defining moment of Penn State's season, the place where that fitting end began.

Moment No. 4: at Michigan - November 28, 2020

Calling it a "moment" might be too localized, but for our purposes, Penn State's performance from the 12:30 mark of the fourth quarter at the Big House, until its fourth-down stop of the Wolverines with 5:40 left to play, certainly suits our purposes as one of the defining stretches of the Nittany Lions' season. If anything, it was a handful of moments that reversed the program’s trend of coming up short that put it in its 0-5 jam in the first place. A team repeatedly unable to make the winning play, one that might have put it over the top at Indiana to start the season or prevented the nature of falling behind big against Maryland, at Nebraska, or Iowa, finally came to fruition against the Wolverines. And head coach James Franklin, recognizing that particular undefined quality that had eluded his group all season to that point, explained it as such once the Nittany Lions had notched the gritty, 27-17 win. “I think one of the things that I've been proud of over six years, is we have won all different ways. We've won pretty, we've won ugly, we've made comebacks, we've won by a bunch of points, and we hadn't done that this year,” Franklin said. “And to see some young guys that were forced into significant roles figure it out today and make plays and do some of the dirty work and play winning football, it was great to see.” Specifically, he was referencing the quality contributions of true freshmen Keyvone Lee, filling in for an absent Devyn Ford at running back, and Parker Washington. But at arguably the game’s most critical point, the Nittany Lions relenting on Michigan’s 7-play, 65-yard touchdown possession bridging the end of the third and the start of the fourth quarter, it was two veterans who prevented the momentum from getting away. Starting the ensuing possession at their 25 after the Wolverines cut the score to 20-17, quarterback Sean Clifford’s patient delivery to Jahan Dotson converted a third-and-3 with a crucial 12-yard pickup.

An offense that, to that point in the season, had been middling at best with its success on third downs, the conversion sparked what would become a critical, 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a Will Levis’ 2-yard score. Responding to build the lead back to the 10 points it’d been since the end of the first half, the score set Penn State’s defense up for two particularly defining moments of its own. Though a Shaka Toney offsides penalty helped grant the Wolverines new life on what had been a tough third-and-10 situation immediately upon their ensuing possession, the defense quickly put the hosts back into the same spot. Against an injured Cade McNamara at quarterback, then, Brent Pry’s dialed-up blitz for corner Daequan Hardy off the edge on third-and-10 seemed to be the Lions’ desperately needed knockout punch. Were it not for an obscure interpretation of a rule by the officiating crew that afternoon, it might have been. Though Hardy screamed his way to McNamara’s blindside without resistance, subsequently knocking the ball loose toward the Michigan sideline, the heads-up play of Toney to successfully bat the ball back in-bounds wound up backfiring. Picked up on the run by a trailing Jayson Oweh, the apparent change in possession was undone when referee Larry Smith ruled “illegal batting” on Toney, not only returning the ball to Michigan but also granting the Wolverines a 25-yard swing in field position and a new set of downs in Penn State territory. “I didn't understand it, but I don't think really anybody cares if I understood. It's all about the ref and him making the call,” defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher said of the call. “That's the game of football. That's life. Something's going to happen and you just got to adjust.”

Like the offense had done just prior, the Nittany Lion defense needed to shed its demons to do so. A group plagued by untimely penalties and morale-crushing big plays through the course of the season, the Nittany Lions quickly returned the Wolverines to a third-down situation for the third time in the possession. First stuffing Hassan Haskins for a 1-yard gain to the Nittany Lion 37, the group followed the effort by buckling down, going nose-to-nose, and slamming the door shut on 6-foot-5, 243-pound Wolverine quarterback Joe Milton on fourth-and-1. In a season during which virtually nothing had gone Penn State’s way as a program, or in games, the gut check signaled a path out from the depths of a forest of misery no one had ever imagined just six weeks prior. “We battled, and we made plays when we needed to make plays. It's hard to stop people on fourth-and-inches and we did that,” Franklin said. “We just played gutsy. That's who we've been. There were just so many examples today of who we've been for seven years now. We found ways to do it today. In the earlier games, we didn't do that, but we made a play when we needed to make a play. “And then even though the strange penalty where we stopped them and they said batting the ball. There have been things that would have put us in a rut. We would have had a hard time fighting back through that when it doesn't feel fair, but life isn't fair sometimes. You just got to find a way to battle through it and we did that today. So it was just great to see. They stood in the corner and they took body blows and headshots, and they kept swinging. I'm really, really proud of the guys.”