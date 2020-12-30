We've discussed Jahan Dotson's monster finish to the 2020 season and the program's decision shortly thereafter to close the book rather than extend the story to a bowl game. We've discussed the turning point of Penn State's fourth-quarter performance at Michigan, the spark that helped lead to the team's first win of the 2020 season. Today, we'll turn our attention not to a specific game or performance, but rather a pair of James Franklin press conferences that largely encapsulated the underlying state of mind that enveloped the program through the course of the 2020 season.

Moment No. 3: James Franklin press conferences - Nov.10/11, 2020

For 31 minutes, James Franklin had worked to provide accountability for his program’s 0-3 start to the 2020 season. Appearing at his Tuesday weekly press conference, conducted entirely virtually this season from the podium in the Beaver Stadium press room, the Nittany Lions’ head coach had opened by acknowledging the reality that tough questions would come. More importantly, he noted that all of those difficult questions were fair and deserved. Having enjoyed the generally pleasant trappings of success throughout the previous four seasons at Penn State, Franklin said he understood the need for honest conversation and accountability, owning what needs to be corrected while avoiding alienating the student-athletes, coaching colleagues, and personnel within the program. “I think that the fine line for me as the head coach is, I never want to be a guy that comes up here and feels like I'm making excuses. I never want to do that with the media. I never want to do that with the fans. I never want to do that with the administration, the boosters, the Lettermen, anybody,” Franklin said. “Ultimately, we're responsible for what we put out there on the field and everything that comes with that, and I'm responsible. “I’m going to lead with love. You have to be very careful in times like this because you guys ask fair, tough questions, but how I respond to those questions I want to make sure (isn’t) divisive for our team and our coaching staff. I'm just going to continue to lead how I've always led and that's with love.” By the 32nd minute of his 41-minute session with the media, however, that inner conflict had taken its toll. Exchanging pleasantries with this reporter, with only two more questions left to answer in the press conference, Franklin allowed for the brutal reality of the moment in a woefully off-track season to spill through the wall of measured leadership he’d built up. (Cue video to 32:08)

“Hey James, how are you?” “Good, Nate, how are you?” “Good.” Starting into the question, one centered on how the coaching staff diagnosis the turnovers that had so far proven to be monumental back-breakers, Franklin quickly interrupted to provide clarification to his prior answer. “Let me say this. I shouldn't have said that. I wouldn't necessarily say I'm good,” Franklin said. “All things considered, again, blessed and good, but that's probably not an honest answer, but I appreciate you asking.” As “moments” that defined Penn State’s 2020 season go, this might have been the most representative. Already frustrated and upset over losing the first three games of the season, one that included the opt-out of All-American linebacker Micah Parsons before it started, a season-ending medical condition that claimed starting running back Journey Brown, and a foot injury that took out Brown’s co-starter, Noah Cain, on the first offensive possession of the year, Franklin had earlier acknowledged the personal struggles he’d been dealing with simultaneous to those on the football field. Saying that he had “not done a great job of managing” his family being separated, due in part to his daughter’s sickle cell anemia diagnosis, Franklin painted the picture of an all-encompassing struggle being waged. “They are my fuel. I go home, they're able to pour into me, and I have not done a great job of that,” he said. “At the end of the day, I have to manage those things. I got to come to work. I got to do a great job. But it's all of it… I think there are some things that we've done a really good job of, but at the end of the day, this press conference, and this meeting, and these questions are about football. And right now we have not played winning football.” At the time only three games into a five-game stretch of losing that would rank among the worst in the program’s history, what Franklin had not yet expressed was that, in addition to everything else, another huge blow to the program and him personally was just around the corner. Though Brown’s condition had been understood as serious at the time it was first revealed, Franklin had previously maintained that options were still being explored that might allow the redshirt junior to return to action before the conclusion of the 2020 season. At his Wednesday post-practice press conference, though, Franklin delivered a statement that not only put to bed the notion of Brown’s return this season but also announced the complete end of a playing career that had been so promising for the Nittany Lions and beyond. Discovered through a routine COVID-19 test, Brown had been diagnosed in September with the heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Initially presenting a challenge in processing the news for Brown personally, the coaching staff, and all of his teammates, the hope of a second, third, and fourth opinion left open the possibility of a return and, more importantly, hope. “I know that's been something that's been kind of hanging out there and you guys had questions about,” Franklin said, “but that came as a huge blow in September for our team.” A culmination of what appeared to be a tsunami of negativity enveloping the program, it’s on-field aspirations dashed, a barrage of injuries and attrition impacting performance, and a litany of unusual and extraneous, burdensome challenges leveled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout, the question begged to be asked: Had anything about the 2020 season, to that point, sparked joy? (Cue 9:10)