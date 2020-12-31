We've discussed Jahan Dotson's monster finish to the 2020 season and the program's decision shortly thereafter to close the book rather than extend the story to a bowl game. We've discussed the turning point of Penn State's fourth-quarter performance at Michigan, the spark that helped lead to the team's first win of the 2020 season. The examined the pair of James Franklin press conferences that largely encapsulated the underlying state of mind that enveloped the program through the course of the 2020 season. And today, we'll break down the on-field moment that represented Penn State's bottoming out. The lowest moment in a stretch of five games loaded with disappointment to begin the season, we turn our attention to the fumble-six that helped make worse the Nittany Lions' already deeply uninspired loss to Maryland in week three. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Moment No. 2: Maryland - November

Already behind 28-7 at the half, Penn State needed a strong possession to open its second half with Maryland if it hoped to reverse its abysmal trajectory. Having fallen stunningly at Indiana in overtime to open the 2020 season, then taking another hammering at the hands of Ohio State in week two, the visiting Terrapins represented the Nittany Lions' best opportunity to right a ship taking on water quickly. But with virtually nothing going on either side of the ball for Penn State, gashed defensively while failing to do much of anything in the passing game as Sean Clifford completed just 6 of 20 passes, Penn State's redemptive chances were running short. On a third-and-1 just two minutes into the second half, though, they were eliminated completely. Looking for a play-action pass downfield despite having a running game that couldn't materialize due to an offensive line still adjusting to new position coach Phil Trautwein and a running backs room decimated by injury, Clifford was forced to quickly abandon the play as Maryland bulldozed its way into the Nittany Lion backfield. Scrambling to his right, the quarterback was blown off his feet, sending the football bobbling into the waiting hands of Maryland linebacker Chance Campbell, who trotted 29 yards into the end zone to give the visitors a 35-7 lead. It was, for all intents and purposes, the death knell to Penn State's dreams of what the 2020 season might have been. Already forced to confront the disappointment that its big preseason goals had been upended within the first two weeks, the play represented a humbling reality that not only were the Nittany Lions not remotely of the quality their top ten ranking once signified, but were also not good, period. “Mentally, I'm pissed. That's probably the only way I could describe it,” Clifford said. “We're an 0-3 football team. I've never been on an 0-3 football team. I never lost like this in my life. So to say I'm disappointed and frustrated are all understatements. “I think we keep talking about it. We talk about the extra buy-in, and we talk about being better, and we talk about what type of football team we are. I mean, it's very apparent what type of football team we are. We are an 0-3, poor performing football team currently, and we need to change that. There's no ifs, ands, or buts. We got to figure it out, because it's unacceptable to ourselves, the program, to the coaches, to the fans. It's unacceptable. So we've got to figure this out.”

Clifford's fumble-six in the third quarter was the bottoming-out point on the Nittany Lions' 2020 season.