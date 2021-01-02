Moment No. 1: at Indiana - October 24

From the press box on the opposite 20-yard line, on Indiana’s side of the field, Michael Penix Jr. appeared to be out of bounds. An improbable sequence that led into the final play of Penn State’s game at Indiana to open the 2020 season, regardless of its outcome, this was already a day that was going to live long past the bounds of the calendar year. A game that was won, for all practical purposes, that the Nittany Lions’ fate rested in the outcome of an overtime two-point conversion attempt was unbelievable unto itself. So when Penix took the snap out of the shotgun, Indiana head coach Tom Allen having decided he was comfortable winning or losing on that singular play, the sheer abnormality of it all was high. Evaluating his options, Penix remained patient in the pocket as the Nittany Lions’ defensive ends pushed past him upfield. Seeing nothing in the end zone, Penix burst to his left, scrambling to avoid a collision with Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton. Perched on the goal line, corner Tariq Castro-Fields was forced to vacate to stay with Stevie Scott, who’d slipped into the end zone as Penix stretched the field. Moving horizontally at the 6-yard line with room running short toward the sideline, Penix finally launched himself at the 3 toward the short pylon as Jaquan Brisker drew near. Did he hit the pylon, which in college football, is positioned out of bounds? Did the ball bounce first in the white paint of the sideline? Was it even possible for the tip of the ball to have breached the goal line, in-bounds, given its apparent positioning out-of-bounds? From the press box, the answer appeared no. But to the officials on the field, the answer in real-time was yes, making the onus in review to prove demonstrably that Penix hadn’t made the conversion.

One of the wildest endings to a game you'll ever see!



This is the play that gave @IndianaFootball the upset over No. 8 Penn State 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/sby6vz0yjU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 24, 2020

Some context is essential to understanding just how significant the play was, though, both in the moment and for the Nittany Lions’ season as a whole. Entering the year as a top ten preseason team looking to reach the highest echelon of college football during a highly unusual season, the trip to Bloomington prefaced a primetime matchup with Ohio State the next weekend on Halloween night back at Beaver Stadium. And for 58 minutes, the Nittany Lions dictated the game in every manner of speaking, both good and bad. Though trailing at the half, 17-7, Penn State moved the ball well under the direction of new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca in his first game with the program. Defensively, the Nittany Lions could hardly be blamed for the Hoosiers’ 17 points, allowing only 87 yards but burdened by two Sean Clifford turnovers that gifted possession to the hosts at Penn State’s 38- and 4-yard lines. Creating the story of a team able to connect the dots to form the outline of an image, the theme through both halves was that of a group that repeatedly shot itself in the foot in critical moments. Between two Clifford interceptions, a Will Levis fumble on a third-and-1 at the Indiana 7, a missed 25-yard field goal attempt, another red-zone appearance upended by a Pat Freiermuth offensive pass interference, and a Jesse Luketa targeting penalty that swung field position deep into Nittany Lion territory to set up an Indiana field goal, Penn State had a mess of their own making when trailing 20-14 with the ball and 3:14 left to play. Still, once Clifford connected with Jahan Dotson for a 60-yard touchdown strike, using just 44 seconds off the clock, the biggest sort of trouble seemed to have been avoided. Holding onto a 21-20 lead with time dwindling, and forcing Indiana into an obvious passing situation, Shaka Toney sacked Penix on back-to-back plays then the Nittany Lion defense forced a turnover-on-downs on third- and fourth-and-21. Holding the ball with 1:47 left to play, then, the Nittany Lions planned to make Indiana spend its final timeout and, depending on the defense shown, finish the game on their terms with a first down. “Get as much as you can and get down,” as Franklin described it, also acknowledging that the Hoosiers were indeed counting on a Penn State mistake in that situation to have any chance at staying in the game. “Yeah, I think Indiana did let us score. Their chart was telling them to [let us] score and our chart was telling us not to score. I think that is what definitely happened there.” But on the play, a handoff from Clifford to Devyn Ford to the right hash, Ford stuttered as he approached the goal line but failed to stop himself before crossing it, much to the delight of the Hoosiers. Leading to Indiana’s subsequent seven-play, 75-yard touchdown response, tying the game at 28-28 with a Penix 2-point conversion, tight end Pat Freiermuth expressed empathy toward his teammate’s misstep. “I’ve been in his shoes in high school once. It’s very hard to see that end zone open up like that and just think to yourself to get down,” Freiermuth said. “We just have to stay locked in on the sideline and know the situation, continue to echo it back. We just have to be locked in on the details.” Cue Urban Meyer for the complete breakdown of the play, the reasoning behind it, and its impact on the college football landscape:

Instead, the failure to hit the deck backfired to create the disastrous results of the ensuing Indiana touchdown drive to tie the game with 22 seconds left to play. Nearly given a get out of jail free card on Jared Smolar’s 14-yard kickoff, the Nittany Lions’ 57-yard field goal attempt came up short to send the game into overtime. There, Clifford picked up an easy first down to reach the Indiana 12-yard line, then connected with Parker Washington in the back of the end zone on third-and-7 to take a 35-28 lead. Stuffing the Hoosiers twice on first- and second-and-goal-to go, Penix made a double-clutch touchdown strike to Whop Philyor, who got one foot down in-bounds to set up the final, inconceivably close 2-point attempt. “I did see the replay. I’m not going to voice my opinion on it,” Freiermuth said. “We shot ourselves in the foot too many times. We can’t get ourselves in that situation.” Asked to comment on his perspective from the sideline, and whether or not he’d been given an explanation from the officials in the aftermath of the call, Franklin insisted that explanations are never given by the officials in a make-or-break, end-of-game situation like the one that had just transpired. And, without having had the opportunity to see a replay at the time, he couldn’t make a definitive statement on it. “I never get to see anything before I get to you guys. I look at the Jumbotron, that's the best look,” Franklin said. “I talked with the guys on the headset up in the booth to see what they saw. To me, you know, from what I was told, it could have gone either way, but if it's something that could have gone either way, then it's inconclusive and the call stands.”