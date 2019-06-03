“I didn't know what I was getting myself into last year. It was a rollercoaster, up and down,” said Harrar, crediting head coach Patrick Chambers and his teammates for keeping him afloat. “But I could feel myself struggling from all that.”

By the time the 2018-19 season eventually arrived, Harrar was met with a new reality that at times proved to be too much.

Coming off a debut during the Nittany Lions’ 2017-18 run to an NIT championship, one in which he started the final eight games of the year in place of an injured Mike Watkins, Harrar would be asked to play a bigger role. Knowing as much, he said he spent last year’s summer months building everything up in his head.

Harrar wasn’t the only one.

The Nittany Lions, absent the trio of Tony Carr, Shep Garner, and Julian Moore from the year prior, experienced the rollercoaster throughout the season. Earning a marquee nonconference win against Virginia Tech, they missed prime opportunities against DePaul, N.C. State and Alabama.

And in the Big Ten, two December losses to Maryland and Indiana were the precursor of a miserable January that included eight consecutive losses to conference opponents.

At a completely derailed 0-10 mark, though, the Nittany Lions’ rollercoaster took a different turn.

“The month of January… was one of the hardest months I experienced, whether it was life experiences or sports. So from that, I learned how to make a comeback,” said Harrar. “What does it take every day, even when you're losing and things aren't going good, how are you going to show up that day when things get hard?”

Beginning with a win at Northwestern to open the February portion of the schedule, the Nittany Lions rattled off seven wins in 10 games to close out the Big Ten slate. In the process, they avoided the basement bracket of the conference tournament, earning a 10-seed. The positive momentum was short-lived, though, Penn State falling in overtime to Minnesota in the conference tournament to end the season.

Of little consolation for a season that never met expectations and included both injury and insult, the Nittany Lions enter the summer months with a purpose directly influenced by the challenges of last year.

Joyously welcoming the return of All-Big Ten forward Lamar Stevens for his final season of eligibility, as well as an expected healthy Mike Watkins, and a core of now battle-tested sophomores and juniors, head coach Patrick Chambers has a group with a collective narrative for the season ahead.

“If we don't have the culture or the foundation, if we don't have a great locker room, if we don't have that, Lamar's not coming back and Mike's not coming back,” said Chambers, pointing out the trend of mass transfers throughout college basketball. “It’s so easy to say I'm out. It's so easy to say I'm taking a different road, let me go somewhere else.

“Those guys and this team, going 14-18, are saying no. We're close. Let's come back. We had those shared experiences, now let's learn from those shared experiences and let's utilize them for next year.”