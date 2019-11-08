Minnesota’s revival under third-year coach P.J. Fleck actually began late last season. The day after a 55-31 loss to Illinois, the Gophers fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith and promoted defensive line coach Joe Rossi to the position on an interim basis. Under Rossi, the Gophers made a swift improvement, allowing only 16.3 points per game in their final three Big Ten games after allowing 43.2 in their first six.

“They started out the year with some games against the Jackrabbits [of South Dakota State] and against the boys from Fresno and found ways to get wins,” Franklin said. “As the year has gone on, like good programs and coaches do, they’ve kept getting better. They just keep getting better. They know how to win.”

While Penn State is ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff poll and has begun to garner a fair bit of attention as a potential CFP participant, the Gophers may actually have a less-treacherous path to the Big Ten Championship Game, at least insofar as their path does not lead through Columbus, Ohio. With a victory over Penn State on Saturday, they would have, a two-game lead in the West Division race with three to play. Even with a loss, they would still control their destiny and could clinch a spot in the title game with victories over last-place Northwestern and the winner of Saturday’s Iowa-Wisconsin game.

Oh, they’ve had a few scares. Their nonconference schedule was devoid of Power Five opponents, and yet their combined winning margin in those three games was only 13 points, including a 38-35 double-overtime victory at Fresno State. But they’ve been building momentum throughout the Big Ten season, and they head into Saturday’s game against the Nittany Lions as one of only seven remaining undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

This football season, Minnesota has been dealt a good hand. The Golden Gophers’ 2019 schedule does not include Ohio State, Michigan or Michigan State, teams against which they have gone 1-14 during the past decade. The only one of the four traditional powers from the Big Ten’s East Division that the Gophers are slated to play this fall is Penn State, and they get to play that game at TCF Bank Stadium on the heels of a bye week. That may seem like a fairly advantageous perk, one that a lot of other title-hungry Big Ten teams would relish. But even great teams have bad days, as Ohio State demonstrated quite memorably in 2017 and ’18. And so it says something about the Gophers’ makeup that they’ve not had any bad days this season.

One of the most celebrated attributes in all of sports is the capacity to persevere when you’ve been dealt a bad hand, be it an injury or an officiating blunder or a scheduling quirk that makes your road to championship contention harder than that of your rivals.

“Robb Smith did a really good job for us in a lot of areas, but I felt the leadership was needed in a different way, and I thought Joe Rossi came in and did a fantastic job,” Fleck said at Big Ten media days this past summer. “[He was] able to capture everybody in a tumultuous time. We had just come off the Illinois game, a big loss, and it wasn’t pretty at the time in the Twin Cities area. I made sure that the grass was cut back in our home and said, ‘Hey, just make sure you keep all the beds full of mulch, because this thing could go on the market pretty quick.’

“At the end of the day, we ended up turning the corner that year, and Joe Rossi was a big part of it. … We matured and got better as the season went on, and that’s what you want to see, especially from a young football team.”

This year, with Rossi as the full-time DC, that maturation process has continued. The Gophers boast an experienced front seven, and they’ve gotten a huge lift from safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who missed most of last season with a foot injury. Winfield is leading the conference in interceptions with five, and as a team, Minnesota ranks fourth in the Big Ten against the pass, including a league-best 11 picks.

The offense has been surging, too. With one of the country’s most massive offensive lines leading the way, the Gophers average 38.4 points and 429.5 yards per game to rank third in the conference in both categories. Sixth-year senior Rodney Smith leads them in rushing with 889 yards and recently became the school’s career leader in all-purpose yards with 5,117.

The Gophers’ success on the ground has allowed them to be efficient in the passing game, as Tanner Morgan has completed 65.3 percent of his attempts for 1,761 yards, with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. An outstanding receiving trio consisting of Tyler Johnson, Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell has combined for 80 catches for 1,426 yards and 15 touchdowns. Franklin called them “the best wide receiver group we have played” this season.

If there remains any skepticism about this team – and there clearly does; it is ranked behind four one-loss teams and six two-loss teams in the CFP poll – those doubts stem from its schedule. Not only does Minnesota’s slate omit three of the East Division’s perennial powers, it also leaves off the Big Ten’s other surprise success story this year, Indiana. Penn State will be the first ranked team the Gophers have played in 2019, and only three of their first eight opponents currently have winning records, one of which – South Dakota State – plays in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Moreover, of the five Big Ten teams Minnesota has played so far, all were forced to use a backup quarterback for most or all of their games against the Gophers. Purdue’s Elijah Sindelar attempted only eight passes before having to leave with a shoulder injury. Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez sat out the Cornhuskers’ visit to Minneapolis with a knee injury. Maryland was forced to use third-teamer Tyler DeSue due to health problems higher up on the depth chart. Illinois lost Brandon Peters to a first-half concussion, and Rutgers has been improvising ever since Artur Sitkowski decided to redshirt. If Sean Clifford goes the distance on Saturday, it will be the first time during the Big Ten season that Minnesota has seen an opponent’s opening-day starting quarterback for four quarters.

Minnesota will have a chance to silence any doubters starting this Saturday, but Fleck, who recently signed a seven-year contract extension that runs through the 2026 season, has been trying to keep his players from getting swept up in the big-game hype. Because when you’ve got a chance to contend for a conference championship, no game is bigger than any other.

“I think any win you have at this point, no matter who it’s against, is significant,” Fleck said. “You’re talking about your final four games. We know we’re playing ranked teams as we continue to go. We’re playing for three rivalry trophies. Our players know that. It’s not that one game means more than the other. They all matter. It always goes back to game one. If we don’t win game four, this doesn’t matter. Don’t win game seven, this doesn’t matter.

“It’s hard to sit there and look at it [and think], Who are they? Where are they ranked? I tell our players internally they have to think they’re ranked No. 1 with everything we do. We want to do our best, everything at an elite, championship level. Sooner or later, you get to that point.”