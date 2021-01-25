Minneapolis four-star Davon Townley breaks down his contenders
One of the more enigmatic recruitments in the 2021 class has been that of Minneapolis (Minn.) North defensive end Davon Townley. A late-riser on the recruiting scene due to not playing high school ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news