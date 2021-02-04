BlueWhiteIllustrated - Mind of Mike: Thoughts on National Signing Day

Not as exciting, huh? The drama just wasn’t there like it has been in the past, right? That’s the way things have been since the institution of the Early Signing Period a few years ago. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t news. Four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold has been very quiet, but when Alabama is heavily involved with someone of his caliber on National Signing Day, the Crimson Tide are automatically seen as a favorite.

So, despite Georgia putting in serious effort and at times being seen as the favorite, the Tide accomplished what they normally do on signing day and landed him. Alabama was his early favorite, and then it was Florida and then Georgia, but he came around in the end and is the biggest catch of the day.

ZOOM INTERVIEW WITH NICK SABAN



***** Four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone made it known from the start that baseball would play a pivotal role in his recruiting process for football. So with Southern schools immediately having an edge for the New Jersey prospect - and after trimming his list down to Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Florida State - he committed to the Rebels on Wednesday. Ole Miss had been considered the favorite for several months, and despite taking physical visits to each of the schools, none of the others were able to overtake the Rebels. This was a huge win for Lane Kiffin to close out the 2021 year, and this kid has a chance to be great in Oxford. ***** Amidst some rumors that he might delay his decision, Texas A&M received the good news that four-star running back LJ Johnson had decided not to do so. His commitment to the Aggies - over Texas, LSU and Oklahoma - is a huge in-state grab, especially since the Longhorns and new coach Steve Sarkisian made a big late push.

Logan Diggs (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Avante Dickerson (Rivals.com)

