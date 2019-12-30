ORLANDO, Fla. - The Mind of Mike is a scary place. We delve into the mind of National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell after day two of Under Armour practice.

WASHINGTON STRUGGLES A BIT

Five-star Darnell Washington, a likely Georgia signee, is an impressive specimen of a human being at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds. He’s a huge target, but he was a little slow footed on Monday and that has been the knock against him. I’m not saying he’s not a rare five-star prospect, because he is, but he can really struggle at times with routes and turning.

FRAZIARS LOOKS THE PART

Florida signee Ja'Quavion Fraziars is one of the best looking receivers you’ll see on the hoof and he’s been running good routes this week. The big knock against him is consistency with his hands and he’s up and down with that. If he can put it together the Gators will have a big bodied red zone threat.

SIGNAL CALLERS PICKED IT UP ON DAY 2

DEXTER CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

Florida signee Gervon Dexter continued to impress on Monday and showed off a lot of the power we have seen on film. He was continually pushing offensive linemen into the backfield in team action and showed off his quickness off the snap in one on ones.

SELDON PLAYING ABOVE HIS SIZE

Michigan signee Andre Seldon is the smallest of the defensive backs but he’s arguably the most active. He is in constant motion and always closing on the football. He has a knack for getting his hands on the ball.

JONES CONTINUES TO LEAD DB GROUP

The best defensive back through two days has been Jaylon Jones who is headed to Texas A&M. He could end up as a safety in college but either way he’s going to make a ton of plays with his speed and length.

FUTURE SEMINOLES PERFORM WELL

Florida State signees Demorie Tate and Jaylon McCluster had their moments on Monday. Tate elevates very well for the football and is excellent at defending the 50-50 ball while McCluster has improved his ability to diagnose and make plays in the backfield.

RANKING THE WIDE RECEIVERS

RUNNING BACKS IMPRESS

OFFENSIVE LINE THOUGHTS

Offensive tackle Marcus Dumervill is going to be a good one for LSU. I've also decided that Broderick Jones is a freak of nature despite his weight loss. He said he weighs 284 and some think it could be more. He looks thin compared to the rest of the linemen but when you’re up close never to him he’s a monster. Auburn is trending for him.

OTHER NOTES AND OBSERVATIONS