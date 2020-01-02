ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Mind of Mike is a scary place. Here are the thoughts of Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell after today’s Future 50 combine.

Let’s start with the big men as I was very impressed with this group overall. On the offensive side of things, I liked a lot of the offensive linemen, led by the state of Michigan trio of Rocco Spindler, Giovanni El-Hadi and Garrett Dellinger. It’s rare to have this many talented offensive linemen in the state and all three really impressed.



Jerome Latham is an amazing looking specimen at offensive line but is still very raw. However he could end up being a five-star in this class, just watch.James Brockermeyer was very good at center and I liked Landon Tengwall as well, although he could be a guard at the next level.



The only disappointment to me was five-star Savion Byrd out of Texas, who is very raw and struggled. He might be overranked right now.



On the defensive side things were also impressive. Five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith is outstanding and has a great motor and I love Tyreak Sapp who has the best motor of anyone and will be a star at the next level. Tywone Malone is also very impressive and athletic and I like Demeiourn Robinson as a hybrid guy.



I was, however, disappointed in defensive end Landon Jackson, who is long and has a good motor but plays way too high and is stiff. And Bryce Langston is solid but not spectacular and his athleticism wasn’t as elite as I expected. Payton Page is a huge defensive tackle and flashes at times but he needs to be a bit more sudden.

Five-stars Tommy Brockermeyer and Amarius Mims, both offensive linemen, sat out recovering from injury.