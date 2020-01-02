Mind of Mike: Deep DL and other Future 50 observations
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Mind of Mike is a scary place. Here are the thoughts of Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell after today’s Future 50 combine.
PLENTY OF ACTION IN THE TRENCHES
Let’s start with the big men as I was very impressed with this group overall. On the offensive side of things, I liked a lot of the offensive linemen, led by the state of Michigan trio of Rocco Spindler, Giovanni El-Hadi and Garrett Dellinger. It’s rare to have this many talented offensive linemen in the state and all three really impressed.
Jerome Latham is an amazing looking specimen at offensive line but is still very raw. However he could end up being a five-star in this class, just watch.James Brockermeyer was very good at center and I liked Landon Tengwall as well, although he could be a guard at the next level.
The only disappointment to me was five-star Savion Byrd out of Texas, who is very raw and struggled. He might be overranked right now.
On the defensive side things were also impressive. Five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith is outstanding and has a great motor and I love Tyreak Sapp who has the best motor of anyone and will be a star at the next level. Tywone Malone is also very impressive and athletic and I like Demeiourn Robinson as a hybrid guy.
I was, however, disappointed in defensive end Landon Jackson, who is long and has a good motor but plays way too high and is stiff. And Bryce Langston is solid but not spectacular and his athleticism wasn’t as elite as I expected. Payton Page is a huge defensive tackle and flashes at times but he needs to be a bit more sudden.
Five-stars Tommy Brockermeyer and Amarius Mims, both offensive linemen, sat out recovering from injury.
WIDE RECEIVER GROUP LOOKS DEEP
The next best group was the wide receivers and it’s a deep group. Mario Williams was very impressive as a slot receiver and Quaydarius Davis was very impressive. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Agiye Hall both had good days as well. Isaiah Brevard and Dacari Collins both have very good size and are a bit raw. Tight end Cade Denhoff isn’t the biggest tight end but he’s athletic and he made some nice catches.
GRIMES LEADS IMPRESSIVE DB GROUP
The defensive backs group was very impressive as well led by Tony Grimes, who made plays all over the place. Derrick Davis from Pennsylvania also impressed me quite a bit and Billy Bowman and Markevious Brown also made some plays. At linebacker, Terrence Lewis was very quick twitch as expected and Raesjon Davis showed good feet.
POSSIBLE NO. 1 QB ON DISPLAY
The quarterbacks were solid overall and I was impressed with Caleb Williams, who could be the best signal-caller in the 2021 class. Jake Garcia was also good and has a big arm. And I liked Demetrius Davis, who has a strong arm and was accurate in some tight windows.
Finally the running backs were solid and led by Camar Wheaton, who showed off his elite speed.