“I know we need seven, but watching Kentucky, they really don't throw the ball. So we gotta stop the run,” he said, “and once we stop the run, then we're going to get 'em.”

And in facing a Kentucky team that leans heavily on its rushing game offensively, finishing the regular season at a nearly 2 to 1 clip (494 carries to 281 pass attempts), those opportunities will be even fewer in the bowl.

Setting out before the season to not only be a part of a Penn State defense that would break the program’s all-time mark for sacks, 47, but also to shatter it completely with a nicer, rounder number, 50, the Nittany Lions’ opportunities are now running out.

At present, the Nittany Lions have done exactly that 43 times this season for 274 yards in losses. The number is the best among all Big Ten teams and is, in fact, the highest sacks-per-game average among all Football Bowl Subdivision programs this season at 3.58 per outing.



To get to Miller’s promised land, though, the Nittany Lions will need to rack up a season-best seven sacks against a Kentucky team that has allowed just 24 on the season at an average of only two per game.

Among the most prolific for the Nittany Lions in the category, finishing the regular season with 7.0 sacks for 59 yards in losses, behind only Yetur Gross Matos (8.0 for 58 yards lost) and Robert Windsor (7.5 for 43 yards lost), the goal still feels possible. Even if the Nittany Lions were unable to reach 50, tying or improving upon the 47 sacks set three times at Penn State, in 1998, 1999, and 1979, would be significant.

Of his accomplishments this season, including but not limited to a third-team All-Big Ten spot as voted on by both the conference coaches and media, as well as a co-MVP award on defense with Amani Oruwariye, Miller is less concerned with the numbers and accolades than he is with his individual growth. Specifically, he said, growth that included stepping out of his normally reserved self to become an example to his talented younger teammates.

“The best thing I did probably this season is just being that leader,” he said. “For the young guys, just being that voice for everybody on the team. Being that guy that's going to keep it real and is not going to shy away. And a guy that somebody could come and talk to about anything.”

Evolving into a vocal presence for the program in the preseason, Miller became a frequent choice to conduct media interviews and seemed to relish the opportunity.

A departure from his prior seasons at Penn State, taking a redshirt upon his arrival in 2015, earning a BTN.com All-Big Ten Freshman Team honorable mention in his debut in 2016, and his third-team All-Big Ten season as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Miller acknowledged the impetus that thrust him into the new role this past year. Not asked by coaches or teammates, Miller said the burden was one he understood internally.

“It just naturally happened,” he said. “I wasn't really a talker, so it's like, I'm the oldest in the room now, so I had to step up and take that role.”

Once he took it, Miller indicated the results were undeniably positive.

Wanting the success of the entire defense to work in conjunction with his own ascent, Miller finished out the regular season proud of what his influence came to be.

“It was a huge impact. It impacted the defensive line and the whole team,” said Miller. “My teammates and coaches when I talk, it's a level of respect from people that actually listen to me. That was really good.”