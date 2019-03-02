The achievement of competing this weekend at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis isn't lost on Shareef Miller.

The former Nittany Lion defensive end, an early entrant to the NFL this offseason, is looking to begin his career at the next level with a strong performance. And he's been through enough through the course of his life, from a rough upbringing in Philadelphia and all it entailed, to understand not so much what's at stake, but rather, what is very much possible thanks to the opportunity at hand.

And he's not viewing it any other way.

"I've been prepared for this. The stuff I had to overcome, this is like nothing for me. And I'm so blessed to be here," Miller told reporters Saturday in advance of his Sunday on-field workout. "So I see guys upset and moping around, I'm just happy to be here. It could be worse. That's what I always say. It could be worse. I could be back in Philly, but I'm in the NFL Scouting Combine. So you gotta put that in perspective."