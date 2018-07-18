He has only rushed for 375 yards in his two years at Penn State, but Miles Sanders is already being labeled as one of the running backs to watch across the country this upcoming season.

With the 2018 college football season fast approaching, the Doak Walker Award – which has been handed out annually since 1990 to the nation’s best running back – released a group of names to its watch list on Wednesday.

Headlining the 62 college running backs is last year’s winner Bryce Love of Stanford, who rushed for 2,118 yards a season ago. There are other proven returners on the list, including Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary and Oklahoma State’s Justice Hill – each of whom were semifinalists or better last year.

Penn State had a finalist last season for this award when the Doak Walker committee sported Saquon Barkley among its last three candidates for the honor. Barkley finished last season with 1,271 rushing yards and handled the bulk of RB reps in the Nittany Lions’ offense, thus limiting Sanders’ role as a sophomore.

Sanders has only one career start, when he temporarily took Barkley’s spot for the opening series against Rutgers last season. His 375 total yards have come on 56 carries, which gives him an average of 6.7 yards per carry. Highlighted on the Walker watch list, it’s what Sanders has done in limited reps that has helped him gain this preseason notoriety. Although his total number of attempts paled in comparison to the Big Ten’s starting running backs, Sanders’ average of 6.16 yards last season would’ve ranked sixth in the conference. His 7.36 YPC as a freshman would’ve ranked No. 3 in the league that year. He has also added three career touchdowns, including two as a sophomore.

A native of Pittsburgh, Sanders will be looking to maintain a large YPC average while carrying a heavier load for the 2018 offense as a junior.

The program has had only one Walker Award winner in its history, when Larry Johnson won it 2002. In addition to Barkley, Ki-Jana Carter and Curtis Enis were finalists for the award in 1994 and 1997, respectively.



