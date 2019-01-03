Junior running back Miles Sanders announced today that he’ll forgo his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. A native of Pittsburgh, Sanders backed up Saquon Barkley in 2016 and 2017, but he showed promise in limited opportunities. In 2016, he averaged 7.4 yards per carry on 25 attempts and had similar showing in 2017, averaging 6.2 YPC on 31 carries. It wasn’t until this season, after Barkley left to enter the draft, that Sanders was given the chance to be Penn State’s lead running back.

In 2018, he played in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions, totaling 1,274 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 220 carries (5.8 YPC). In the receiving game, he added another 139 yards on 24 receptions. However, Sanders also fumbled the ball five times. That was a major reason why some thought he should stay another season. Still, he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media. Back in September, Sanders had his best game for the Lions, totaling 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the win over Illinois. He had another notable performance a few weeks later against Michigan State, totaling 162 yards rushing and a score. His touchdown was arguably the highlight of the season, as Sanders broke six tackles on a 48-yard rush late in the second quarter to give the Lions a 14-7 lead. A four-star prospect in Penn State's Class of 2016, Sanders was the nation's top-ranked running back coming out of Woodland Hills. He was also the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania and the 39th-ranked player in the country.

The statement reads, in full: "“I want to start by saying that this decision was not an easy one. I have so many people to thank for my experience here at Penn State and so much love for my teammates, coaches and the FANS. The Penn State culture has allowed me to grow on and off the field while teaching me valuable life lessons along the way. “I owe a huge thank you to my mother and my family - none of this is possible without their support through every high and low. Thank you to the fans for bringing an unbelievable energy every single week, no matter the circumstances. Thank you to my coaches Coach Franklin and Coach Smith who recruited me to come to the greatest university in the world, Coach Seider and Coach Rahne for pushing me beyond what I thought I was capable of and to the entire athletic staff for giving me the room to develop into the player and man that I am today. Thanks to you all, I’ve achieved some of my wildest dreams and set high goals for my future. “I’ve made the decision to forgo my senior year and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. As I prepare for the road ahead, I truly believe this is the best next step for my future. Thanks to so many of you, my future is bright and I’ll never forget my home here at Penn State. #WeAre”

