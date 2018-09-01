“I really don’t want to make this about me,” Sanders said. “I want to thank the offensive line, the offense, the defense, our whole team and the fans. Give kudos to Appalachian State, they played a hell of a game. It was a special moment, though.”

Despite rushing for 91 yards and scoring twice, including the game winner in overtime, Sanders didn’t want to accept the credit.

As he conducted his interview following Penn State’s overtime victory over Appalachian State, Miles Sanders made one thing clear.

Sanders ended the game as one of its heroes, but he spent much of the first half on the sideline. Sanders only got seven carries in the first half, sharing touches with veteran Mark Allen and freshman Ricky Slade.

But if anyone knows how to be patient, it’s Sanders. Despite coming into Penn State as one of the most highly touted running backs in his class, Sanders spent two years in the shadow of Saquon Barkley.

So when he found himself out of game during the first half, Sanders did what he spent the last two seasons doing: He prepared and waited his turn.

“Just seeing what the defense is doing with other backs in there, just being patient,” Sanders said. “Whenever my number's called, that's the thing about our [running back] room. We showed today that whoever's in there can get the job done.”

Sanders’ contributions were the difference in a game that was a battle from the first snap, much like Sanders college football career to this point.

To coach James Franklin, Sanders’ winding path toward a starting spot is a symbol of everything that is right about college football. In an era were transfering in search of playing time has become a more viable option for players, Sanders elected to stay in State College and earn his spot the hard way.

That’s one of the most important lessons college football can offer, Franklin said. And it made Sanders’ performance tonight that much more significant.

“Afterwards he just game up to me, he said, 'I waited two years for this.' I'm happy for Miles,” Franklin said. “... It's battle and fight and earn a job and overcome adversity, and Miles is a great example of that. He's sitting behind Saquon Barkley, maybe the best running back on the planet, and he just kept grinding, he kept working, he kept staying positive. He's going to have a huge year for us.”

Sanders came through for the Nittany Lions in the only upset scare they’ve endured at home since earning a national ranking in 2016 after beating then-No. 2 Ohio State.

He carried the ball 12 times in the second half for 54 yards and two scores, the biggest of which came in overtime.

With Penn State on the Mountaineers’ 4-yard line, Sanders took a handoff from Trace McSorley and scampered into the end zone for the eventual game-winner, later sealed by an Amani Oruwariye interception.

For the observant Sanders, who spent the offseason learning the intricacies of the playbook, this was routine.

“It was just a regular inside zone,” Sanders said, “so just make one cut and go. For the win."

Next week, Sanders will get an opportunity to build on Saturday’s performance against a Pitt team full of players Sanders knows personally from growing up in Pittsburgh.

He won’t move on, however, without one last reminder:

“I really don't want to make this about me,” he said. “I just want to give a good kudos to the whole team. We played a hell of a game. We came out with a W. That's all.”