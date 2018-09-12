Mid-Atlantic Spotlight: Predictions on top uncommitted prospects
There are just over three months between now and the early signing period in December and about five months until National Signing Day in February. Uncommitted prospects will be hurrying to claim their spot in a school's 2019 recruiting class. Here is a look at some of the top uncommitted prospects in the Mid-Atlantic.
DARNELL WRIGHT
Top contenders: Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Miami
Breakdown: Wright's recruitment has been a battle between Tennessee and Alabama almost since day one, but there are a few other teams with an outside shot at wooing Wright. He will be at Penn State for the "White Out Game" at the end of the month for the Ohio State game, and the Buckeyes will also host him for the Michigan game Thanksgiving weekend. Those are the only unofficial visits Wright has planned besides his trip to Tennessee this weekend for its game against UTEP. Official visits are in the works and could be set up within the next two weeks. All seven of these schools are potential official visit destinations.
Generally, the official visits are the major indicator of which way a recruit is leaning, but for Wright, it's almost certainly going to come down to Tennessee and Alabama, regardless of how the rest of his visits go. The sheer number of times he has been to Tennessee and the impact of his visits to Tuscaloosa will make either of them tough to beat.
Prediction: Alabama
JARED HUNTE
Top contenders: Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson
Breakdown: Penn State seems like it is in the driver's seat for Hunte. He's visited multiple times and has developed a strong relationship with the coaches, but he has held off on a commitment because of the interest from other schools. Ohio State has been a major contender for Hunte almost since the beginning of his recruitment, but it seems Penn State has surpassed the Buckeyes. Georgia and Clemson feel like wildcards here. They could become bigger factors in this race as the recruiting process rolls on.
Prediction: Penn State
AARON YOUNG
Top contenders: Rutgers, Penn State, Arkansas, Michigan State and Northwestern
Breakdown: Young maintains a top five, but Penn State and Rutgers look like the main contenders at this point. Michigan State, Arkansas and Northwestern all got official visits back in June, but it seems like Young has zeroed in on the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights. With his brother at Rutgers, how close he is to the staff? And how early he could get on the field there? It just seems like Rutgers has too much going for it to not end up with Young.
Prediction: Rutgers
AENEAS DICOSMO
Top contenders: Notre Dame and Stanford
Breakdown: Clemson, Michigan and Northwestern were also in DiCosmo's top five, but his decision is going to come down to Notre Dame and Stanford. The Fighting Irish got him on campus for an official visit in June and did a really good job of impressing him and making him feel welcome. Notre Dame has done a great job recruiting the state of New Jersey lately, and DiCosmo could be the latest player from the Garden State to join the Fighting Irish. Stanford did a great job with DiCosmo when it had him on campus and he really likes how he could fit in there. A decision from DiCosmo could come at any time during the season.
Prediction: Stanford
WALTER ROUSE
Top contenders: Notre Dame and Stanford
Breakdown: Schools such as Northwestern, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State and a few others were in contention for Rouse, but now he is down to a top two of Notre Dame and Stanford. He visited both schools over the last two weekends and they have made this a pretty tough choice for him. In the end, it seems like Stanford will end up with Rouse, despite the strong effort from the Fighting Irish. A decision could come sooner rather than later.
Prediction: Stanford