Jared Hunte Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

There are just over three months between now and the early signing period in December and about five months until National Signing Day in February. Uncommitted prospects will be hurrying to claim their spot in a school's 2019 recruiting class. Here is a look at some of the top uncommitted prospects in the Mid-Atlantic. RELATED: Southeast predictions | Florida predictions | Midwest predictions



DARNELL WRIGHT

Top contenders: Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Miami Breakdown: Wright's recruitment has been a battle between Tennessee and Alabama almost since day one, but there are a few other teams with an outside shot at wooing Wright. He will be at Penn State for the "White Out Game" at the end of the month for the Ohio State game, and the Buckeyes will also host him for the Michigan game Thanksgiving weekend. Those are the only unofficial visits Wright has planned besides his trip to Tennessee this weekend for its game against UTEP. Official visits are in the works and could be set up within the next two weeks. All seven of these schools are potential official visit destinations. Generally, the official visits are the major indicator of which way a recruit is leaning, but for Wright, it's almost certainly going to come down to Tennessee and Alabama, regardless of how the rest of his visits go. The sheer number of times he has been to Tennessee and the impact of his visits to Tuscaloosa will make either of them tough to beat. Prediction: Alabama

JARED HUNTE

Top contenders: Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson Breakdown: Penn State seems like it is in the driver's seat for Hunte. He's visited multiple times and has developed a strong relationship with the coaches, but he has held off on a commitment because of the interest from other schools. Ohio State has been a major contender for Hunte almost since the beginning of his recruitment, but it seems Penn State has surpassed the Buckeyes. Georgia and Clemson feel like wildcards here. They could become bigger factors in this race as the recruiting process rolls on. Prediction: Penn State

AARON YOUNG

Top contenders: Rutgers, Penn State, Arkansas, Michigan State and Northwestern Breakdown: Young maintains a top five, but Penn State and Rutgers look like the main contenders at this point. Michigan State, Arkansas and Northwestern all got official visits back in June, but it seems like Young has zeroed in on the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights. With his brother at Rutgers, how close he is to the staff? And how early he could get on the field there? It just seems like Rutgers has too much going for it to not end up with Young. Prediction: Rutgers

AENEAS DICOSMO

Top contenders: Notre Dame and Stanford Breakdown: Clemson, Michigan and Northwestern were also in DiCosmo's top five, but his decision is going to come down to Notre Dame and Stanford. The Fighting Irish got him on campus for an official visit in June and did a really good job of impressing him and making him feel welcome. Notre Dame has done a great job recruiting the state of New Jersey lately, and DiCosmo could be the latest player from the Garden State to join the Fighting Irish. Stanford did a great job with DiCosmo when it had him on campus and he really likes how he could fit in there. A decision from DiCosmo could come at any time during the season. Prediction: Stanford

WALTER ROUSE