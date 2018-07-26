Ticker
Mid-Atlantic Spotlight: Unofficial visits that could be pivotal

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
E9tusqbn6s80mzpyfoas
Darnell Wright
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The dead period is finally over and players are finally starting to visit schools again. There is a long list of players from the Mid-Atlantic region going on important visits to schools across the country this week and weekend, but here is a look at five players that are embarking on visits that that could have lasting impacts on the rest of their recruitments.

DARNELL WRIGHT 

Visiting: Alabama

Why is it important? Wright has taken visits to Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Ohio State this offseason, but this visit is a little unique because he is bringing his mother to Tuscaloosa for the first time. He has already brought his mother to Tennessee and Ohio State, but Alabama has gotten to a point where they are in are in a virtual tie with Tennessee for the lead position in Wright’s recruitment without Wright’s mother having set foot on campus. If Wright’s mother is impressed by what she sees in Alabama, the Crimson Tide could find themselves alone as Wright’s leader.

Ugspfczb2kzviuyyb6g2

BRYAN BRESEE 

W8apaeuoollq4gyguoew
Bryan Bresee
Rivals.com

Visiting: Maryland on Thursday, Florida on Friday, and Penn State on Saturday

Why is it important? Bresee hasn’t been shy about taking unofficial visits throughout the early part of his recruitment. He has been to Maryland more than any other school, but it isn’t very likely that Bresee plays for his hometown school. This will be his first time to Gainesville, so the Gators will have an excellent chance to impress him. The Penn State visit is really why Bresee appears on this list. The Nittany Lions are the betting favorite to land Bresee’s commitment, even though it’s unlikely he will be committing anytime soon. Penn State has been a frequent destination for Bresee and he is clearly becoming very comfortable State College and the coaches and players there.

MEKHAIL SHERMAN 

N0r6weyaywsqyjm1fvg6
Mekhail Sherman
Rivals.com

Visiting: Ohio State

Why is it important? Sherman has visited many of the nation’s top programs already, and this weekend he will spend some time in Columbus getting to know the Buckeyes coaching staff a little more. Ohio State has plenty of connections to Sherman and should be considered a team in the upper echelon of his recruitment. A positive reaction to this visit to Ohio State could help the Buckeyes keep pace with or pass teams like Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and a few others.

Glvef3pqigjeo6ioicew

KALEL MULLINGS 

Cupofdzjol6cndpkxgs7
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Visiting: Northwestern on Thursday, Notre Dame on Friday, Michigan on Saturday and Penn State on Sunday

Why is it important? Mullings does a good job of keeping in touch with a lot of college coaches, so these visits will give him a chance to see if those relationships are just as good when he sees those coaches in person. Michigan is in the best position out of any of these four schools, but Penn State and Notre Dame are in better position than most people believe. Mullings hasn’t ruled out any schools, but his recruitment definitely has a Big Ten/Midwestern school feel to it. One of these visits could help a school separate itself from the pack. Also, don’t be surprised if Mullings adds a stop to this road trip.

RAKIM JARRETT 

Exd5r43wxnfdetfplzul
Rakim Jarrett
Rivals.com

Visiting: Ohio State

Why is it important? Jarrett previously released a top four of Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama, but has since scrapped that short list. Still, Ohio State was and is considered a leader in Jarrett’s recruitment. This visit is especially important because most people believed that Jarrett would end up at Ohio State, but that appears to be less certain since Zach Smith was fired as Buckeyes' wide receivers coach. This visit offers Ohio State the chance to reaffirm Jarrett’s confidence in the Buckeyes coaching staff and become more familiar with the environment and players in Columbus.

