Darnell Wright Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The dead period is finally over and players are finally starting to visit schools again. There is a long list of players from the Mid-Atlantic region going on important visits to schools across the country this week and weekend, but here is a look at five players that are embarking on visits that that could have lasting impacts on the rest of their recruitments.



DARNELL WRIGHT

Visiting: Alabama Why is it important? Wright has taken visits to Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Ohio State this offseason, but this visit is a little unique because he is bringing his mother to Tuscaloosa for the first time. He has already brought his mother to Tennessee and Ohio State, but Alabama has gotten to a point where they are in are in a virtual tie with Tennessee for the lead position in Wright’s recruitment without Wright’s mother having set foot on campus. If Wright’s mother is impressed by what she sees in Alabama, the Crimson Tide could find themselves alone as Wright’s leader.

BRYAN BRESEE

Bryan Bresee Rivals.com

Visiting: Maryland on Thursday, Florida on Friday, and Penn State on Saturday Why is it important? Bresee hasn’t been shy about taking unofficial visits throughout the early part of his recruitment. He has been to Maryland more than any other school, but it isn’t very likely that Bresee plays for his hometown school. This will be his first time to Gainesville, so the Gators will have an excellent chance to impress him. The Penn State visit is really why Bresee appears on this list. The Nittany Lions are the betting favorite to land Bresee’s commitment, even though it’s unlikely he will be committing anytime soon. Penn State has been a frequent destination for Bresee and he is clearly becoming very comfortable State College and the coaches and players there.

MEKHAIL SHERMAN

Mekhail Sherman Rivals.com

Visiting: Ohio State Why is it important? Sherman has visited many of the nation’s top programs already, and this weekend he will spend some time in Columbus getting to know the Buckeyes coaching staff a little more. Ohio State has plenty of connections to Sherman and should be considered a team in the upper echelon of his recruitment. A positive reaction to this visit to Ohio State could help the Buckeyes keep pace with or pass teams like Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and a few others.

KALEL MULLINGS

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Visiting: Northwestern on Thursday, Notre Dame on Friday, Michigan on Saturday and Penn State on Sunday Why is it important? Mullings does a good job of keeping in touch with a lot of college coaches, so these visits will give him a chance to see if those relationships are just as good when he sees those coaches in person. Michigan is in the best position out of any of these four schools, but Penn State and Notre Dame are in better position than most people believe. Mullings hasn’t ruled out any schools, but his recruitment definitely has a Big Ten/Midwestern school feel to it. One of these visits could help a school separate itself from the pack. Also, don’t be surprised if Mullings adds a stop to this road trip.

RAKIM JARRETT

Rakim Jarrett Rivals.com