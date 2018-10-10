CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

It's commitment prediction time for the Mid-Atlantic. There are very few uncommitted four- and five-star prospects, but now is as good a time as any to check in. Take a look at where these five prospects stand.

ADISA ISAAC

Penn State is in the driver’s seat with Isaac after his official visit for the Ohio State game, but LSU remains in the race. The Nittany Lions have made the New York City native a priority from day one, and defensive line coach Sean Spencer has really connected with Isaac. LSU could get an official visit from Isaac this month or early next month, but time is running out for the Tigers to make a move because Isaac wants to commit at the end of this month or early next month. Prediction: Penn State

KHAFRE BROWN

Brown is essentially a ghost when it comes to recruiting news, but his official visit to Tennessee in the offseason still carries a lot of weight with him. The track star sees that the Vols' need more speed on the outside and likes that he could fit right in. North Carolina will get Brown for an official visit this weekend, and he is no stranger to the Tar Heels. His brother, Dyami Brown, is a freshman wide receiver who plays for North Carolina. Tennessee and North Carolina are the top two contenders for Brown, but Michigan should be getting him for an official visit for the Penn State game, and Georgia will likely get an official visit for the Auburn game. There is a feeling around Brown that he would like to make his own path and not follow his brother, and that plays right into Tennessee’s hand. Prediction: Tennessee

TONY DAVIS

Davis has avoided many interviews since he opened his recruitment up, but despite his original commitment to Duke, the Blue Devils remain one of his top options. North Carolina has been pushing hard for Davis. The Tar Heels had him at their annual “Freak Show” camp in the summer, and head coach Larry Fedora took a helicopter to see his game last week. Those two schools seem like the two major choices for Davis when he commits during halftime of his game next Friday night, but there is talk of Tennessee and Georgia remaining in the race. Davis’ decision is very much up in the air right now, but it feels like momentum is with the Tar Heels right now. Prediction: North Carolina

LEE KPOGBA

Kpogba is the latest Rivals250 prospect to decommit, and the former West Virginia pledge has attracted attention from Florida State, Syracuse and Tennessee. Tennessee was a candidate to flip Kpogba earlier this year, but its momentum fell off.

Now it seems like Florida State is in the driver’s seat. Kpogba is in the process of setting up an official visit to Tallahassee for sometime in November. Unless another school jumps in and grabs his attention, Florida State is likely where he ends up. Prediction: Florida State

JR WALKER