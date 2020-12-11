“Our team’s performance against Ohio State was totally unacceptable to me, to our players, to our coaches and certainly not acceptable to our State fans,” Tucker said. “[Being] process-driven means that no matter who we play, home or away, ranked or unranked, we’re consistent offensively, defensively and on special teams. We have to have the discipline to do our jobs for 60 minutes, four quarters in the game. That’s called complementary football, and that’s what we’re working toward, that’s what we’re building.”

The Spartans were playing Ohio State, and things rarely go right for the Buckeyes’ opponents these days. But even by the standards that have been established for Ohio State foes, Michigan State had a lousy afternoon. The Spartans were outgained by 260 yards. They converted 3 of 17 third downs. They committed 10 penalties for 101 yards in losses. And they lost starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi in the second quarter to an apparent head injury, a concern that may linger into this week’s matchup against Penn State, with redshirt freshman Payton Thorne expected to get his first career start if Lombardi is unavailable. It was a lot of misfortune for one afternoon, and it added up to a 52-12 loss over which first-year coach Mel Tucker was still fuming on Tuesday as he addressed the media in advance of his team’s regular-season finale at Beaver Stadium.

Tucker acknowledged that Michigan State is in the early stages of a schematic and cultural makeover. That effort has been in response to the on- and off-field troubles that plagued the final years of Mark Dantonio’s tenure, but Tucker didn’t seem inclined to cut himself or his team a whole lot of slack. “I don’t want – and I know our fans don’t want – excuses,” he said. “We want results.”

And yet, the struggles that Michigan State has endured this season were not entirely unanticipated. Indeed, when Tucker took over in February it appeared that he had accepted a major challenge.

Dantonio had said in November 2019 that he planned on continuing to coach the Spartans in 2020. But this past February, just before signing day, he abruptly announced that he was stepping down, ending a 13-year tenure in which he became the winningest coach in school history with a 114-57 record.

Needing to move quickly to fill their vacancy, the Spartans pursued Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell but weren’t able to lure him to East Lansing. They then turned their attention to San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Tucker.

Tucker had Michigan State ties. He had gotten his start in coaching as a graduate assistant with the Spartans in the late 1990s when Nick Saban was the team’s head coach. From there, he moved on to Power Five jobs at LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia, along with NFL stops in Cleveland, Jacksonville and Chicago. That resume, which included stints as a defensive coordinator in the Big Ten, Southeastern Conference and NFL, earned him the head coaching post at Colorado in 2019.

Tucker went 5-7 in his first season in Boulder, with wins over two ranked teams: Nebraska (34-31 in overtime) and Arizona State (34-31). He had intended to return in 2020, but the Spartans extended an offer he couldn’t pass up, making him the 12th-highest-paid coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a six-year pact paying $5.5 million annually.

Tucker inherited a team that had lost many of its top playmakers on both sides of the ball. Gone were quarterback Brian Lewerke, receivers Darrell Stewart Jr. and Cody White, linebacker Joe Bachie, defensive ends Kenny Willekes and Raequan Williams and cornerback Josiah Scott.

Given the personnel exodus and the need to adjust to a new coaching staff, issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic, the Spartans were considered something of a mystery heading into the season. Months later, they’re still a mystery. They’ve got wins over two opponents that were nationally ranked at the time the Spartans faced them, defeating Michigan, 27-24, on Oct. 31 and Big Ten West Division champion Northwestern, 29-20, on Nov. 28. But they’ve lost their other four games, and only one of those defeats – a 38-27 loss to visiting Rutgers on opening day – was by less than three touchdowns.

Amid their ups and downs, the Spartans have found some playmakers. On defense, junior cornerback Shakur Brown is tied for the FBS lead with five interceptions, while senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons is second in the Big Ten in tackles, averaging 10.8 per game. In Michigan State’s upset of Northwestern, Simmons had 13 tackles and won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

On offense, sophomore wide receiver Jalen Nailor has caught four passes of 50 or more yards and ranks 10th in the FBS with a 20.8-yard average. Nailor has a team-best 415 receiving yards, while fellow sophomore wideout Jayden Reed has 331 yards, 55 of which came on a third-quarter catch last week against Ohio State.

But those stellar individual efforts haven’t translated into consistently strong team performances. The Spartans head into this weekend’s game at Penn State ranked 13th in the Big Ten in scoring defense (34.5 points per game) and last in scoring offense (17.0 ppg).

Like all of the coaches who have faced James Franklin’s team in recent weeks, Tucker sees a much more formidable opponent than the Nittany Lions’ record would indicate. He said he’s been particularly impressed lately with Brent Pry’s defense.

“Those guys fly around, they have a good pressure package,” he said. “They seem to be able to play to the strengths of their players, and they mix some coverages, things like that. They seem to be growing and getting better. When you look at Coach Franklin, the guy is really, really smart, obviously. He’s got good experience and he’s had success. You’re not going to be on his staff, you’re not going to coach for him, if you don’t know what you’re doing. All the guys he has on his staff are good coaches, they know ball, they know how to coach and how to recruit. That’s what a good staff should be about, and he has that.

“They present some challenges, and they’re aggressive. We’ll have to find ways of putting our guys in position where we can make plays, where we can possess the ball and where we can put points on the board.”

It’s difficult to predict which Michigan State team the Nittany Lions will see on Saturday – the one that stunned Northwestern two weeks ago or the one that lost to Iowa, Indiana and Ohio State by a combined margin of 125-19. But if it’s any consolation to Franklin, Tucker doesn’t seem to know, either.

“We have to [perform] consistently,” he said. “Consistency in performance is how you become successful, and we are a very inconsistent football team.”

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook