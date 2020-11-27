BlueWhiteIllustrated - Michigan Preview: Wolverines in Sheep's Clothing?

Michigan Preview: Wolverines in Sheep's Clothing?
On “ESPN College GameDay” last Saturday, Desmond Howard called out his alma mater, alluding to conversations with some fellow Michigan grads in which they grumbled that the program had “no fire, no juice.” He warned that the Wolverines would lose to Rutgers that night if they didn’t match the Scarlet Knights’ energy.
Those words – match the Scarlet Knights’ energy – hadn’t been spoken in a long, long time. But for a while, Howard’s admonition seemed prophetic. The Wolverines, who were coming off consecutive losses to Michigan State, Indiana and Wisconsin, didn’t seem to have much fire in their belly at the start of their visit to Piscataway. Rutgers took a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, and it was shaping up to be another dreary Saturday for a Michigan team that had been ranked 16th in the preseason Associated Press poll.
But then the Wolverines switched quarterbacks, pulling starter Joe Milton in favor of Cade McNamara, and suddenly they found the spark that had been missing. McNamara went on to account for five touchdowns – four passing, one rushing – and Michigan rallied back from its early deficit and won the game in triple-overtime, 48-42. The Wolverines needed a bit of luck to avoid their first loss to Rutgers since 2014, as Valentino Ambrosio missed a 45-yard field goal that would have won it for the Scarlet Knights in the first overtime period. But players stormed the end zone after a Daxton Hill interception ended the game, and coach Jim Harbaugh came away feeling euphoric, labeling McNamara’s performance “inspiring.”
On Monday, Harbaugh was asked about Howard’s critique. He didn’t fire back, exactly, but he didn’t accept the former Heisman Trophy winner’s implication that his team was trudging halfheartedly through what remains of the Big Ten’s abbreviated season. “Guys are playing with energy, guys are really into it and passionate and playing the game to the best of their God-given ability,” the sixth-year Michigan coach said. “That’s everything that I ask of them.”
On Saturday, they’ll have an opportunity to continue their reclamation project, and their opponent will be the one high-achieving Big Ten team that’s had an even more demoralizing start than they’ve had: Penn State. The Nittany Lions have yet to pull off the kind of redemptive victory that would allow them to start feeling good again about their trajectory, and that’s largely because they’ve yet to get the kind of self-assured, turnover-free performance from one of their quarterbacks that Michigan got last weekend from McNamara.
Harbaugh was asked Monday how much fight he expects from a winless Penn State team that has allowed all five of its opponents to build double-digit leads going into halftime. “A lot of fight,” he said. “We’ve had great battles with Penn State. We’re going to have to be prepared and get ourselves ready to play and have great fight. That’s what I would anticipate out of both teams.”
Not all of those games have been great battles. Three of the past four matchups between the two teams have been decided by more than 28 points. But last year’s game had a dramatic ending, as Michigan staged a spirited second-half comeback at Beaver Stadium, only to fall short, 28-21, after Ronnie Bell dropped a pass in the end zone on fourth-and-goal that would have tied the score late in the fourth quarter.
This year’s rematch had been one of the more anticipated games of the Big Ten season, as it always is. But with the two teams now sporting a combined 2-8 record, it isn’t likely to garner much attention beyond the rabid fan bases that follow these down-on-their-luck powerhouses.
Harbaugh didn’t confirm on Monday that McNamara would start against Penn State, but it would be hard to imagine a scenario in which he returns to the sideline after spearheading the Wolverines’ first victory since opening day. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder from Reno, Nev., a former four-star prospect and the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2019, flashed his potential when he replaced a struggling Milton in the second half of Michigan’s 49-11 loss to Wisconsin, completing 4 of 7 passes for 74 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Mike Sainristil.
Following the lopsided loss to the Badgers, Harbaugh said McNamara would get first-team reps in practice leading up to the Rutgers game. When Milton struggled early against the Scarlet Knights, hitting only 5 of 12 passes for 89 yards with a pair of sacks, Michigan’s coaching staff didn’t hesitate to make the switch.
The Wolverines’ season-long struggles on offense may have forced Harbaugh’s hand, but one of the reasons why he and his staff were willing to turn the offense over to a redshirt freshman was because they felt that McNamara had the composure to handle a much bigger role.
“His mindset is very good, very solid,” Harbaugh said. “He’s very confident, he’s got faith in his ability, works extremely hard and is tough, too. [He has a] really good mindset in all those areas.”
The knock on Harbaugh during his tenure at Michigan is that his teams have never developed the kind of elite quarterback talent that would allow them to compete against arch-nemesis Ohio State. Since 2015, the Buckeyes have thrown J.T. Barrett, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields at Michigan. The Wolverines have countered with Jake Rudock, Wilton Speight, John O’Korn and Shea Patterson, and they’ve lost all five of their matchups against the Buckeyes since Harbaugh has been their coach.
Those problems have given rise to speculation that this could be the Michigan alum’s final season in Ann Arbor. The Detroit Free Press recently published a reporters’ roundtable titled “[W]hat does life look like after Jim Harbaugh?” And for what it’s worth (probably not much), he’s ranked seventh on CoachesHotSeat.com.
Michigan has another visit to Columbus coming up two weeks from Saturday. If he firmly establishes himself as the team’s starting quarterback, maybe McNamara will end up being the difference-maker that Michigan needs as it looks to end an eight-game losing streak vs. Ohio State.
But the Wolverines’ immediate problem is Penn State. They’ll be trying to get back to .500 and in the process keep PSU from making exactly the sort of course correction that they made last week at Rutgers.
“We want to do everything we can to win the week,” Harbaugh said. “That starts today – having strong meetings, practices, individual drills, everything we do, recovery, training, nutrition. We’re trying to win at everything we can to give ourselves the best chance of success on Saturday.”
