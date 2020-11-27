BlueWhiteIllustrated - Michigan Preview: Wolverines in Sheep's Clothing?

Those words – match the Scarlet Knights’ energy – hadn’t been spoken in a long, long time. But for a while, Howard’s admonition seemed prophetic. The Wolverines, who were coming off consecutive losses to Michigan State, Indiana and Wisconsin, didn’t seem to have much fire in their belly at the start of their visit to Piscataway. Rutgers took a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, and it was shaping up to be another dreary Saturday for a Michigan team that had been ranked 16th in the preseason Associated Press poll.

On “ESPN College GameDay” last Saturday, Desmond Howard called out his alma mater, alluding to conversations with some fellow Michigan grads in which they grumbled that the program had “no fire, no juice.” He warned that the Wolverines would lose to Rutgers that night if they didn’t match the Scarlet Knights’ energy.

But then the Wolverines switched quarterbacks, pulling starter Joe Milton in favor of Cade McNamara, and suddenly they found the spark that had been missing. McNamara went on to account for five touchdowns – four passing, one rushing – and Michigan rallied back from its early deficit and won the game in triple-overtime, 48-42. The Wolverines needed a bit of luck to avoid their first loss to Rutgers since 2014, as Valentino Ambrosio missed a 45-yard field goal that would have won it for the Scarlet Knights in the first overtime period. But players stormed the end zone after a Daxton Hill interception ended the game, and coach Jim Harbaugh came away feeling euphoric, labeling McNamara’s performance “inspiring.”

On Monday, Harbaugh was asked about Howard’s critique. He didn’t fire back, exactly, but he didn’t accept the former Heisman Trophy winner’s implication that his team was trudging halfheartedly through what remains of the Big Ten’s abbreviated season. “Guys are playing with energy, guys are really into it and passionate and playing the game to the best of their God-given ability,” the sixth-year Michigan coach said. “That’s everything that I ask of them.”

On Saturday, they’ll have an opportunity to continue their reclamation project, and their opponent will be the one high-achieving Big Ten team that’s had an even more demoralizing start than they’ve had: Penn State. The Nittany Lions have yet to pull off the kind of redemptive victory that would allow them to start feeling good again about their trajectory, and that’s largely because they’ve yet to get the kind of self-assured, turnover-free performance from one of their quarterbacks that Michigan got last weekend from McNamara.

Harbaugh was asked Monday how much fight he expects from a winless Penn State team that has allowed all five of its opponents to build double-digit leads going into halftime. “A lot of fight,” he said. “We’ve had great battles with Penn State. We’re going to have to be prepared and get ourselves ready to play and have great fight. That’s what I would anticipate out of both teams.”

Not all of those games have been great battles. Three of the past four matchups between the two teams have been decided by more than 28 points. But last year’s game had a dramatic ending, as Michigan staged a spirited second-half comeback at Beaver Stadium, only to fall short, 28-21, after Ronnie Bell dropped a pass in the end zone on fourth-and-goal that would have tied the score late in the fourth quarter.

This year’s rematch had been one of the more anticipated games of the Big Ten season, as it always is. But with the two teams now sporting a combined 2-8 record, it isn’t likely to garner much attention beyond the rabid fan bases that follow these down-on-their-luck powerhouses.

Harbaugh didn’t confirm on Monday that McNamara would start against Penn State, but it would be hard to imagine a scenario in which he returns to the sideline after spearheading the Wolverines’ first victory since opening day. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder from Reno, Nev., a former four-star prospect and the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2019, flashed his potential when he replaced a struggling Milton in the second half of Michigan’s 49-11 loss to Wisconsin, completing 4 of 7 passes for 74 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Mike Sainristil.