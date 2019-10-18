For now, though, there’s not much point in piling hypotheticals on top of hypotheticals. Michigan has a lot of work to do if it’s going to fulfill the promise that led to its selection as the Big Ten’s preseason favorite at the league’s media days in July. And the key to accomplishing that work will be to remain focused on the task at hand. This week’s task: to leave University Park with a win over a Penn State team that is no doubt eager for redemption after falling 42-7 in Ann Arbor last year.

This was supposed to be Michigan’s year. It still might be. If the Wolverines can beat Penn State and Notre Dame in an eight-day span starting Saturday night in a sure-to-be-deafening Beaver Stadium, that dismal afternoon at Wisconsin last month will seem like a distant memory. And if they can defeat Michigan State for the second season in a row, then pull off the biggest win of them all, an upset over an Ohio State team that has looked nearly invincible this season, no one will be talking about that double-overtime scare against Army or the third-quarter lapse last week that allowed Illinois to climb back into a game that had appeared to be all but over at halftime.

“This is the most important game, the next game. That one-game-at-a-time approach is the way we’re looking at it,” Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said. “We certainly have that opportunity this week. We’re going to prepare for it. There’s an excitement to it. There’s a bounce in the step of everybody on our team. We felt we accomplished what we wanted to this past week, which was to win the game and improve as a football team, and now onward.”

Heading into Saturday’s game, Michigan is 5-1 and ranked 16th in the Associated Press poll. Seems like a pretty good body of work. But that lone loss was a 35-14 shellacking at Wisconsin, and there have been other moments in which the Wolverines have looked vulnerable. They haven’t been as explosive as many expected when former Penn State assistant Josh Gattis was hired in January to oversee the offense, ranking 10th in the Big Ten with an average of 387.3 yards per game. Turnovers, too, have been a major problem. Michigan has lost nine fumbles and thrown four interceptions. Only one Big Ten team – Nebraska – has more giveaways than the Wolverines’ 13.

And while the defense has been tough on opposing passers thanks largely to the outstanding cornerback duo of Lavert Hill and Ambry Thomas, the Wolverines are ninth in the Big Ten against the run, as opponents have averaged 122.8 yards per game.

And now they’re getting set for what figures to be one of the biggest tests of the season. Penn State is “an excellent football team,” Harbaugh said. “They’re fast, very athletic, very strong in all phases. Going in there and playing our best football – my experience is that the better team usually wins. So it’s a challenge that we’re very excited about.”

The Wolverines are coming off a 42-25 victory over Illinois last Saturday in which they were at less than full strength. Four key starters were forced to miss the game due to injuries: Hill, defensive end Kwity Paye, linebacker Josh Ross and wide receiver Nico Collins. Hill is tied for the team lead with two interceptions. Paye is Michigan’s leader in tackles for loss with 7.5 and is tied for the team lead in sacks with 4.5. Collins is second on the team with 269 receiving yards on 13 catches. Ross had a career-high nine tackles against Army before getting hurt two weeks later at Wisconsin. It’s unclear whether those players will be available against Penn State. When it comes to injuries, Harbaugh is nearly as circumspect as James Franklin. While he sounded hopeful on Monday, he also was cryptic. “If I were to comment on it,” he said, “it would be a positive comment.”

Michigan showed its resilience against the Illini. The Wolverines had built a 28-0 halftime lead, but Illinois dominated the third quarter and pulled to within three points, 28-25, early in the fourth when Dre Brown scooted into the end zone for a two-point conversion following a 36-yard touchdown drive. It might have seemed as though a comfortable victory was disappearing before their eyes, but the Wolverines didn’t panic. On their next possession, Shea Patterson led them 79 yards on 10 plays, converting a fourth-and-2 with a 4-yard run, then tossing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones to boost the lead back to 10 points. On Illinois’ next offensive play, Cameron McGrone forced a fumble on a sack, giving Michigan the ball back and setting up another touchdown.

The Wolverines got 116 yards from freshman tailback Zach Charbonnet and 125 from sophomore Hassan Haskins, who played linebacker last season. But it was Patterson’s composure that enabled Michigan to restore order after losing control of the game in the third quarter.

“I’ve felt like he’s been the best quarterback on the field in each and every game,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a winner, he’s tough, he makes great decisions, accented in this past game – when to run, when to throw. He’s given us the best chance to win. He’s just so competitive and good.”

He’ll certainly have to play one of his better games this weekend against a Nittany Lions defense that is only giving up 259.7 yards and 8.2 points per game to rank in the top four of the Football Bowl Subdivision in both categories. And Michigan will need the same from pretty much everyone else, on both sides of the ball.

Said Harbaugh, “This week we’re going to have to play our best, the best that we’re capable of. Penn State is a heck of a good football team.”